 »   »   »  Telangana Elections Results 2018: Here's What The Tollywood Celebrities Said About KTR's Win & TRS!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Assembly Election Results 2018 — Catch All The LIVE Updates Here
-
- Hockey World Cup 2018 — Catch The Latest Updates
- Markets Live: Sensex Down As Election Leads Trickle In
- Nokia 8.1 Launched In India For Rs. 26,999
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 — Full Accessories List
- Isha Ambani's Wedding: Beyonce, SRK & Aamir Steal The Show!
- December New Moon Lucky For These Signs
- To Gorkhey — A Homestay Trek In The Himalayas
The discussions surrounding the Telangana election results have been ruling the social media since this morning. Not just the people in Telangana, but those in Andhra Pradesh too have been looking forward for the results. During the election day, we saw many of the top celebrities of the Telugu film industry showing up to caste their votes.
Going by the reports, TRS party is leading the race by a big margin and KTR, son of KCR has won the elections as well. The Tollywood celebrities have taken to their respective Twitter account to congratulate TRS party and KTR, on winning the elections.
Take a look at the tweets sent out by the Tollywood celebrities in connection with the same.
|
Nani
Popular actor Nani took to his Twitter account to congratulate KTR as well as the TRS party on winning theTelangana Elections 2018.
|
Manchu Manoj
Popular young actor Manchu Manoj, the song of actor Mohan Babu, took to his official Twitter account to congratulate KTR as well as TRS party winning the elections.
|
Kona Venkat
Popular writer and director Kona Venkat, who is well-known for his works in films like Jai Lav Kusha, Ninnu Kori, Bruce Lee, Dictator etc., took to his twitter account to congratulate KTR on winning the elections.
|
BVS Ravi
BVS Ravi is another prominent Tollywood celebrity who took to Twitter to congratulate KTR on winning the elections. BVS Ravi is well-known for his movies like Wanted, Jawaan etc..
|
Harish Shankar
Popular young film-maker Harish Shankar, who is well-known for his works in films like Gabbar Singh, Duvvada Jagannatham, Subramanyam For Sale etc., took to his Twitter account to sent out a post regarding the election results.