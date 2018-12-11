English
 »   »   »  Telangana Elections Results 2018: Here's What The Tollywood Celebrities Said About KTR's Win & TRS!

Telangana Elections Results 2018: Here's What The Tollywood Celebrities Said About KTR's Win & TRS!

By Lekhaka
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The discussions surrounding the Telangana election results have been ruling the social media since this morning. Not just the people in Telangana, but those in Andhra Pradesh too have been looking forward for the results. During the election day, we saw many of the top celebrities of the Telugu film industry showing up to caste their votes.

    Going by the reports, TRS party is leading the race by a big margin and KTR, son of KCR has won the elections as well. The Tollywood celebrities have taken to their respective Twitter account to congratulate TRS party and KTR, on winning the elections.

    Telangana Elections Results 2018: Heres What The Tollywood Celebrities Said About KTRs Win & TRS!

    Take a look at the tweets sent out by the Tollywood celebrities in connection with the same.

    Nani

    Popular actor Nani took to his Twitter account to congratulate KTR as well as the TRS party on winning theTelangana Elections 2018.

    Manchu Manoj

    Popular young actor Manchu Manoj, the song of actor Mohan Babu, took to his official Twitter account to congratulate KTR as well as TRS party winning the elections.

    Kona Venkat

    Popular writer and director Kona Venkat, who is well-known for his works in films like Jai Lav Kusha, Ninnu Kori, Bruce Lee, Dictator etc., took to his twitter account to congratulate KTR on winning the elections.

    BVS Ravi

    BVS Ravi is another prominent Tollywood celebrity who took to Twitter to congratulate KTR on winning the elections. BVS Ravi is well-known for his movies like Wanted, Jawaan etc..

    Harish Shankar

    Popular young film-maker Harish Shankar, who is well-known for his works in films like Gabbar Singh, Duvvada Jagannatham, Subramanyam For Sale etc., took to his Twitter account to sent out a post regarding the election results.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue