 »   »   » Telugu Actor Vankayala Satyanarayana Passes Away!

Senior Telugu actor Vankayala Satyanarayana is no more. According to the reports, the actor was suffering from respiratory illness. The actor, who was 78 years old, passed away today(March 12, 2018).

Vankayala Satyanarayana, was born in the year 1940 in Vishakapattanam. The actor had marked his presence in the Telugu film industry as a character artist and has appeared in over 180 movies. Apart from the movies, Vankayala Satyanarayana has also acted in some of the TV serials.

Vankayala Satyanarayana was into theatres as well. Apart from being an actor, he was also a good sportsman. He is largely known for his works in Telugu movies of the 1970s and 80s like Athavarillu, Seethammalakshmi, Shubhalekha, Bahudoorapu Batasari etc.

