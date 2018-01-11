 »   »   » Telugu Movies Box Office: Hits & Misses Of 2017

The year has been fruitful for Telugu cinema with many movies hitting the bull's eye. Let's revisit the hits and misses of Telugu cinema of the year 2017.

Khaidi No 150



The year started with the re-entry of the King of Telugu Cinema after a sabbatical of 9 long years. A remake of Tamil Blockbuster Kaththi, Chiranjeevi proved his craze and stamina at the box office.



Box Office Status: SUPER HIT



Gauthami Putra Satakarni (GPSK)



A landmark 100th movie for Natasimham Balakrishna, the movie rode on a rich content of a 4th century Telugu warrior. GPSK was steered by Krish who had packaged the venture with some powerful dialogues and a fairly decent execution. 2017 Sankranti also reminded the childhood days of Chiru-Balayya movies clash at the box office.



Box Office Status: HIT



Shatamanam Bhavathi



Sharwanand is known to clash with big stars on festive occasion and this time around, it was no exception as he was part of this family drama which entertained the audience.



Box Office Status: HUGE BLOCKBUSTER



Nenu Local



The boy next door, Natural Star Nani came in a time where there was lesser movies slated for release. With a simple storyline, high entertainment elements and some effortless acting, Nani once again owned the box office.



Box Office Status: BLOCKBUSTER



Ghazi



An experimental movie based on real life, Ghazi just didn't win over the critics but also conquered the audience.



Box Office Status: SUPER HIT



Katamarayudu



One of the most expected movies of the first quarter, the Powerstar Pawan Kalyan starrer flick had a solo release during Ugadi. Despite a terrific opening, the movie failed to convert into big numbers due to its weak screenplay.



Box Office Status: BIG FLOP

