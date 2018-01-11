 »   »   » Telugu Movies Box Office: Hits & Misses Of 2017

The year has been fruitful for Telugu cinema with many movies hitting the bull's eye. Let's revisit the hits and misses of Telugu cinema of the year 2017.
Khaidi No 150
The year started with the re-entry of the King of Telugu Cinema after a sabbatical of 9 long years. A remake of Tamil Blockbuster Kaththi, Chiranjeevi proved his craze and stamina at the box office.
Box Office Status: SUPER HIT
Gauthami Putra Satakarni (GPSK)
A landmark 100th movie for Natasimham Balakrishna, the movie rode on a rich content of a 4th century Telugu warrior. GPSK was steered by Krish who had packaged the venture with some powerful dialogues and a fairly decent execution. 2017 Sankranti also reminded the childhood days of Chiru-Balayya movies clash at the box office.
Box Office Status: HIT
Shatamanam Bhavathi
Sharwanand is known to clash with big stars on festive occasion and this time around, it was no exception as he was part of this family drama which entertained the audience.
Box Office Status: HUGE BLOCKBUSTER
Nenu Local
The boy next door, Natural Star Nani came in a time where there was lesser movies slated for release. With a simple storyline, high entertainment elements and some effortless acting, Nani once again owned the box office.
Box Office Status: BLOCKBUSTER
Ghazi
An experimental movie based on real life, Ghazi just didn't win over the critics but also conquered the audience.
Box Office Status: SUPER HIT
Katamarayudu
One of the most expected movies of the first quarter, the Powerstar Pawan Kalyan starrer flick had a solo release during Ugadi. Despite a terrific opening, the movie failed to convert into big numbers due to its weak screenplay.
Box Office Status: BIG FLOP
Guru
Victory Venkatesh came back with a bang after his previous venture, Babu Bangaram tanked at the box office. A remake of Madhavan's Irudhi Suttru, Guru, satisfied both the audience and the distributors.
Box Office Status: HIT
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Not just a movie but an emotion which went on to create a never before euphoria. Baahubali created records in all Indian states and has been labelled as the biggest domestic movie.
Box Office Status: MAMMOTH INDIAN BLOCKBUSTER
Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam
Naga Chaitanya, who was in quest of a hit movie, got it in the form a RRVC. This family entertainer was a decent winner at the box office.
Box Office Status: SUPER HIT
Ninnu Kori
Attracting more of A-section and US audience, Ninnu Kori could be deemed as a feel-good movie which was high on romantic and emotional quotient.
Box Office Status: SUPER HIT
Fidaa
The first hit for Varun Tej which couldn't have been better than Fidaa. A simple and a beautifully made movie.
Box Office Status: HUGE BLOCKBUSTER
Nene Raju Nene Mantri
After Ghazi and Baahubali, Rana Daggubati took his tally to hat-trick of successes in a single calendar year. This political drama succeeded due to its swift screenplay and an interesting storyline.
Box Office Status: SUPER HIT
Arjun Reddy
One of the bold movies which was made in a raw form. Arjun Reddy could be a trend setter for many reasons and has brought out two big stars in the form of Vijay Devarkonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Box Office Status: HUMONGOUS BLOCKBUSTER
Duvvada Jagannadham
One of the most anticipated movies during the second half of the year. Allu Arjun, who was just fresh from three successive hits, was all set to make it four it a row but the end result of DJ had something else for the Stylish Star. Weak storyline and predictable screenplay failed to create the required magic at the box office.
Box Office Status: ABOVE AVERAGE
Raja The Great
A comeback movie for Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja where he donned the character of a visually impaired person. What else would the fans of the actor ask for?
Box Office Status: ABOVE AVERAGE
Jai Lava Kusa
Terrific performance from NTR and quite a decent work by the director, Bobby, resulted in a product called Jai Lava Kusa. But a clash at the box office and high distribution pre-release sales did not favour the end result of the movie.
Box Office Status: AVERAGE
Spyder
One of the most expensive bi-lingual movies of Tollywood which was also seen as a door opener for Mahesh Babu into the Tamil film industry. Lack of hero elevation scenes and a depth in the core plot created the havoc.
Box Office Status: COLOSSAL DISASTER
Raju Gaari Gadha 2
The first movie of Samantha after she stepped into the Akkineni clan and what better than acting alongside her Mavayya (Father-in-law)?
Box Office Status: AVERAGE
Middle Class Abbayi
Continuing his dream run at the box office, this Nani starrer movie has already recovered 73% of its investment within the first five days despite mixed response. With no movies piled up till Sankranti, MCA can continue its silent run for the next two weeks.
Box Office Status: Predicted to be HIT TO SUPER HIT
Hello
An experimental yet an entertaining flick, the team of Hello were confident from the Day 1 and the efforts by them were quite evident on screen. However, the good content has not rendered favourable results at the box office yet and it is not showing any signs of a huge turnaround from now.
Box Office Status: BELOW AVERAGE OR AVERAGE