English
 »   »   »  This Popular Telugu Actress Is Confirmed On Playing The Role Of Sridevi On Screen!

This Popular Telugu Actress Is Confirmed On Playing The Role Of Sridevi On Screen!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Sridevi was undoubtedly one of the finest actresses that Indian cinema has ever seen. The popular actress was in fact the first ever female superstar of Indian cinema. Now, a popular Telugu actress is all set to portray the role of Sridevi in one of the much-awaited upcoming biopics of Telugu cinema.

    This Popular Telugu Actress Is Confirmed On Playing The Role Of Sridevi On Screen!

    Yes, we are talking about the upcoming NTR biopic, which is indeed high on expectations. As mentioned earlier and according to the latest reports, Sridevi's character is also a part of this biopic and popular actress Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in to play the important role in the movie.

    This Popular Telugu Actress Is Confirmed On Playing The Role Of Sridevi On Screen!

    Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in a good number of Telugu movies and she is a popular actress in South Indian cinema. "This is going to be the most challenging character I've played so far because Srideviji is a legend. She was and is loved by millions. I have always been a big fan of hers and playing the diva on screen is a huge responsibility. I hope I can do justice to the role. I am thankful that the makers of the film have such faith in me, and I hope I am able to live up to it.", Rakul Preet Singh was quotes as saying to Deccan Chronicle regarding the same.

    Sridevi was indeed popular in Telugu cinema as well and she has worked with NTR in as many as 14 movies. Some of their popular movies include Rowdi Ramudu Konte Krishnudu, Vayyari Bhamalu Vagalamaari Bharthalu, etc.

    Reportedly, NTR Biopic will be released in two parts namely Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu. The film also features Rana Daggubati, Vidya Balan, etc., in important roles. Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, etc., are also a part of the huge star cast.

    Read more about: sridevi Rakul Preet Singh
    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue