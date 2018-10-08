 »   »   »  This Popular Telugu Actress Is Confirmed On Playing The Role Of Sridevi On Screen!

Sridevi was undoubtedly one of the finest actresses that Indian cinema has ever seen. The popular actress was in fact the first ever female superstar of Indian cinema. Now, a popular Telugu actress is all set to portray the role of Sridevi in one of the much-awaited upcoming biopics of Telugu cinema.

Yes, we are talking about the upcoming NTR biopic, which is indeed high on expectations. As mentioned earlier and according to the latest reports, Sridevi's character is also a part of this biopic and popular actress Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in to play the important role in the movie.

Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in a good number of Telugu movies and she is a popular actress in South Indian cinema. "This is going to be the most challenging character I've played so far because Srideviji is a legend. She was and is loved by millions. I have always been a big fan of hers and playing the diva on screen is a huge responsibility. I hope I can do justice to the role. I am thankful that the makers of the film have such faith in me, and I hope I am able to live up to it.", Rakul Preet Singh was quotes as saying to Deccan Chronicle regarding the same.

Sridevi was indeed popular in Telugu cinema as well and she has worked with NTR in as many as 14 movies. Some of their popular movies include Rowdi Ramudu Konte Krishnudu, Vayyari Bhamalu Vagalamaari Bharthalu, etc.

Reportedly, NTR Biopic will be released in two parts namely Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu. The film also features Rana Daggubati, Vidya Balan, etc., in important roles. Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, etc., are also a part of the huge star cast.