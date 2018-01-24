 »   »   » Tholi Prema Audio Launch: Highlights

Varun Tej

The Aaradugula Bullet (6 Feet Bullet) of Mega family confessed that he was apprehensive about the movie's title as even a slight damage to the title would cost the entire team in a very dear manner. However, he was quick to add that the title is indeed justified by the overall output. Varun thanked Venky for waiting for him to make the movie. Varun bowed down to Mega fans with respect for their unconditional love and support and assured them that the rich legacy left by his uncles would be protected.



Raashi Khanna

The bubbly Punjabi Kudi, impressed with her cute diction of Telugu. Followed a conventional process of speech, Raashi thanked her director, producer, technicians and the leading hero of the flick.



Naresh

Senior actor Naresh shared a good anecdote about the producer of the movie, BVSN Prasad, praising his commitment and dedication towards his profession. Naresh assured that director Venky Atluri is sure to be the next big thing in Telugu cinema.



Naresh said he is happy to see Varun's growth and stated that he was part of Varun's life right from childhood to the present days of stardom.







Dil Raju

Proficient Producer and Distributor, Dil Raju congratulated the hero of the day, SS Thaman, claiming this to be the best album in Thaman's career. He reminisced the days and success of Pawan Kalyan's Tholi Prema movie and wished Varun's movie to replicate the same success.



The story of Tholi Prema was prepared by Venky under Dil Raju's production house but later was produced by BVSN Prasad. As part of healthy relationship, the latter is said to have sold the entire distribution rights to Dil Raju, which was lauded by Raju.







Priyadarshi

Actor who stole the attention of audience with his unique acting skills and style in Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy, was welcomed on the stage with a rousing reception. Recollecting his fanboy moment, he shared that he had watched Pawan Kalyan's Tholi Prema when he was 17 and it was important for everyone to experience Tholi Prema (First Love) in their lives.



Allu Aravind

Popular producer and family member, Allu Aravind had graced the event on a personal basis. He thanked and remembered BVSN Prasad's relationship with his family as the latter had produced Attarintiki Daredi and Aarya 2 making Tholi Prema, the third flick.



Aravind showcased two sides of Thaman by calling him an extremely talented musician but a tough nut to crack. Aravind had some special words for the DOP, George Williams and confessed that he is a fan of the cinematographer's work. He wished Varun and was sure of the movie's success by seeing the confidence level of the movie team and an active involvement of Dil Raju with the team of Tholi Prema.







Venky Atluri

Seemingly a very shy guy, Venky took some time and requested the audience to calm down in order to lower down his nervous feel. He thanked Dil Raju for infusing trust and confidence in him. Venky also claimed Varun to be a supporting bag for him. Venky thanked his entire crew and highlighted their respective roles in Tholi Prema.

