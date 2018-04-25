 »   »   » Tholi Prema, Awe & MLA: Final Box Office Collections

Pre-release Business Tally

Nizam-6 Cr, Vizag-2.5 Cr, Ceded-3 Cr, East-1.6 Cr, West-1.4 Cr, Krishna-1.6 Cr, Guntur-2 Cr, Nellore-0.9 Cr, Karnataka-0.8 Cr, Overseas-3 Cr & Rest Estimated-0.2 Cr



Total: 23 Cr



Tholi Prema was required to achieve 23 Cr worldwide theatrical collections in order to attain the hit status.



Closing Worldwide Collections



Nizam-7 Cr, Vizag-2.95 Cr, Ceded-2.2 Cr, East-1.6 Cr, West-1.25 Cr, Krishna-1.5 Cr, Guntur-1.45 Cr, Nellore-0.6 Cr, Karnataka-1.3 Cr, Overseas-3.2 Cr & Rest Estimated-0.9 Cr



Total: 23.95 Cr



The movie has grossed over 45 Cr and with the recovery tally standing at 104%, Tholi Prema, has passed the litmus test and has been classified as a HIT at the box office.



Awe!

Experimental movies are to be made occasionally for talent hunt and to keep reinventing freshness in the industry and of late, T-town, is seeing itself in the innovative lines. One such movie to pamper the audience was, Awe! Being produced by Natural Star Nani, the movie had an interesting casting with narrative voiceovers from Nani himself and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja.



Pre-release Business Tally



Being touted as a low budgeted movie without much commercial traction, Awe! Was sold to a certain package without being chunked apart based on territories. The movie was sold to a very nominal theatrical value in order to play down the expectation level.



Total: 6 Cr



Awe!, with its theatrical value was required to achieve 6 Cr to attain the hit mark at the box office.



Closing Worldwide Collections



Nizam-1.27 Cr, Vizag-0.39 Cr, Ceded-0.29 Cr, East-0.25 Cr, West-0.22 Cr, Krishna-0.29 Cr, Guntur-0.26 Cr, Nellore-0.07 Cr, Karnataka-0.42 Cr, Overseas-2.7 Cr & Rest Estimated-0.15 Cr



Total: 6.3 Cr



Awe! has emerged as a winner at the box office with a recovery of over 105% at the box office. Nani, who has already stamped his authority as a winning horse on-screen, now, has announced his arrival in style as a producer.



MLA (Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbayi)

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's touted entertainer, MLA, had hit the screens with a low key expectations and nominal pre-release business. The trailer of the flick appeared routine and released during the starting of summer holidays.



Pre-release Business Tally



Nizam-4.2 Cr, Ceded-2.5 Cr, Andhra Region-6.3 Cr, Overseas-2 Cr, Telugu Broadcast & Music-5 Cr & Remaining Estimated-2 Cr



Total: 22 Cr



The theatrical values stood at 15 Cr and the movie had to achieve the same mark to attain hit status.



Closing Worldwide Collections



Nizam-2.3 Cr, Ceded-1.81 Cr, Guntur-0.85 Cr, Krishna-0.65 Cr, East-0.74 Cr, West-0.40 Cr, Vizag-0.95, Nellore-0.35 Cr, ROI-0.80 Cr & Overseas-0.45 Cr



Total: 9.3 Cr



With the overall recovery share amounting to just 62%, MLA, is termed as a commercial FLOP at the box office.



Ye Mantram Vesave - A Colossal Disaster

Vijay Devarakonda, a youth sensation, who catapulted himself to stardom with Arjun Reddy, was expected to deliver a top-notch flick post the hysteria created by his previous flick. Things did not quite go the anticipated path as a movie which was shot 4 years ago happened to hit screens. The producers wanted to cash in much on the instant stardom garnered by the young lad despite their confidence on the inferior product called Ye Mantram Vesave.



Though the official pre-release distribution numbers are not known, the movie crashed at the box office with negative to extremely negative reviews. Ye Mantram Vesave ended up by earning just 98 Lakhs worldwide as its final share value.









