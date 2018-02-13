 »   »   » Sai Dharam Tej Gets Drubbed As Varun Tej Shines On Day 1!

Three movies released over the weekend which had raised good amount of expectations with respect to the solid content and ample entertainment being offered to the audiences. However, the result of the two movies out of the three have been a literal shocker amongst the trade circles, thanks to the negative pre-release buzz and the content of the said movies for their debacles.
Inttelligent
Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej, who was in dire requirement of a desperate hit after his last 4 flicks bombing miserably at the box office had pinned hopes on Inttelligent for the much required break through. Much to his disarray, Inttelligent opened to extremely negative response both from the critics and audiences and has indeed formed a negative cloud around.
Pre-release Business
Nizam- 6Cr, Ceeded- 5.4Cr, East- 2.2Cr, West- 1.8Cr, Vizag- 3Cr, Guntur- 2.7Cr, Krishna- 2.1Cr, Nellore- 1.2Cr, Karnataka- 1Cr, Rest Of India- 0.3Cr & Overseas- 1.3Cr
Total: 27Cr
Day 1 Worldwide Collections
Nizam- 0.53Cr, Ceeded- 0.3Cr, East- 0.19Cr, West- 0.11Cr, Vizag- 0.26Cr, Guntur- 0.2Cr, Krishna- 0.13Cr, Nellore- 0.08Cr & Rest Estimated-0.2Cr
Total: 2Cr
The first day's distribution share stands at a meagre 2Cr which is beyond a disaster opening considering the pre-release business value of the venture. With the Day 1 figures and the word of mouth, the movie is all set to be a triple disaster at the box office.
Tholi Prema
Another young gun from the Mega clan tested his luck at the BO over the weekend, but with a pinch of positivity and success. Varun Tej's Tholiprema has received unanimous thumbs up from the critics and audience with its Day 1 box office figures complimenting the overall scene.
Pre-release Business
Nizam- 6Cr, Ceeded- 3Cr, East- 1.6Cr, West- 1.4Cr, Vizag- 2.5Cr, Guntur- 2 Cr, Krishna- 1.6Cr, Nellore- 0.9Cr, Karnataka- 0.8Cr, Rest Of India- 0.2Cr & Overseas- 3Cr
Day 1 Worldwide Collections
Nizam- 1.17Cr, Ceeded- 0.33Cr, East- 0.23Cr, West- 0.25Cr, Vizag- 0.45Cr, Guntur- 0.38Cr, Krishna- 0.24Cr, Nellore- 0.12Cr, Overseas- 1.44Cr & Rest Estimated-0.52Cr
Total: 5.13Cr
Tholi Prema has opened to an impressive start and the traction for the flick at the overseas is exceptional. The movie is showing all signs of marching towards a steady run and good business proposition at the box office.
Gayatri
Legendary Actor, Manchu Mohan Babu's Gayatri, too hit the screens with low expectations and fanfare. The actor who was once termed as the King of Collections at the box office now seems to be gasping hard to catch up with the contemporary generation.
Gayatri, has had a deficit show across the Telugu states on Day 1 and the distributor share in the said region is a meagre 0.38 Cr.