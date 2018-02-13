 »   »   » Sai Dharam Tej Gets Drubbed As Varun Tej Shines On Day 1!

Inttelligent

Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej, who was in dire requirement of a desperate hit after his last 4 flicks bombing miserably at the box office had pinned hopes on Inttelligent for the much required break through. Much to his disarray, Inttelligent opened to extremely negative response both from the critics and audiences and has indeed formed a negative cloud around.



Pre-release Business

Nizam- 6Cr, Ceeded- 5.4Cr, East- 2.2Cr, West- 1.8Cr, Vizag- 3Cr, Guntur- 2.7Cr, Krishna- 2.1Cr, Nellore- 1.2Cr, Karnataka- 1Cr, Rest Of India- 0.3Cr & Overseas- 1.3Cr



Total: 27Cr







Day 1 Worldwide Collections

Nizam- 0.53Cr, Ceeded- 0.3Cr, East- 0.19Cr, West- 0.11Cr, Vizag- 0.26Cr, Guntur- 0.2Cr, Krishna- 0.13Cr, Nellore- 0.08Cr & Rest Estimated-0.2Cr



Total: 2Cr



The first day's distribution share stands at a meagre 2Cr which is beyond a disaster opening considering the pre-release business value of the venture. With the Day 1 figures and the word of mouth, the movie is all set to be a triple disaster at the box office.







Tholi Prema

Another young gun from the Mega clan tested his luck at the BO over the weekend, but with a pinch of positivity and success. Varun Tej's Tholiprema has received unanimous thumbs up from the critics and audience with its Day 1 box office figures complimenting the overall scene.



Pre-release Business

Nizam- 6Cr, Ceeded- 3Cr, East- 1.6Cr, West- 1.4Cr, Vizag- 2.5Cr, Guntur- 2 Cr, Krishna- 1.6Cr, Nellore- 0.9Cr, Karnataka- 0.8Cr, Rest Of India- 0.2Cr & Overseas- 3Cr



Day 1 Worldwide Collections

Nizam- 1.17Cr, Ceeded- 0.33Cr, East- 0.23Cr, West- 0.25Cr, Vizag- 0.45Cr, Guntur- 0.38Cr, Krishna- 0.24Cr, Nellore- 0.12Cr, Overseas- 1.44Cr & Rest Estimated-0.52Cr



Total: 5.13Cr



Tholi Prema has opened to an impressive start and the traction for the flick at the overseas is exceptional. The movie is showing all signs of marching towards a steady run and good business proposition at the box office.

