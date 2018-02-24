 »   »   » BOX OFFICE! Tholi Prema, Chalo & Awe Impress Big Time!

We had witnessed a series of small budget movies clicking big time at the box office last year. Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, Fidaa etc., are some of the known flicks which registered exceptional responses both from the critics and audience. Joining the suit are a few movies released this year with low budget and distribution cost, but are indeed cruising with bigger box office prospects, thanks to their superior content & overall quality.

Tholi Prema



One cannot term Tholi Prema as a small scale movie outright, but indeed falls under the same category more or less. Mega Prince Varun Tej's previous outing, Fidaa, was a runaway blockbuster for its feel good content.



This could have prompted the tall and handsome lad to venture into the same genre, who has been complimented with much similar results. Tholi Prema once again proves that the content of movie adds more weightage than the star power. Let's take a close look at the commercial part of the flick.



Pre-release Business Nizam - 6 Cr, Vizag - 2.5 Cr, East - 1.6 Cr, West - 1.4 Cr, Krishna - 1.6 Cr, Guntur - 2 Cr, Nellore -0.9 Cr, Ceded - 3 Cr, Karnataka - 0.8 Cr, Rest Of India - 0.2 Cr & USA - 3 Cr

Total - 23 Cr



9 Days WW Collections Nizam - 6.2 Cr, Vizag - 2.56 Cr, East - 1.38 Cr, West - 1.06 Cr, Krishna - 1.24 Cr, Guntur - 1.31 Cr, Nellore -0.5 Cr, Ceded - 1.95 Cr, Karnataka - 1.2 Cr, Rest Estimated - 0.9 Cr & USA - 2.7 Cr

Total - 21 Cr



Chalo Naga Shaurya's feel good romantic comedy has impressed the audience and especially, the overseas fans. The movie has been sold for a nominal price of 6 Cr whilst the returns have been phenomenal, recording the movie as a blockbuster.

17 Days WW Collections

Nizam - 2.87 Cr, Vizag - 1.42 Cr, East - 0.72 Cr, West - 0.54 Cr, Krishna - 0.76 Cr, Guntur - 0.65 Cr, Nellore -0.27 Cr, Ceded - 1.12 Cr, USA - 1.85 Cr, Rest Estimated - 0.9 Cr

Total - 11.1 Cr



Awe Natural Star Nani has been one successful actors with a series of hits under his kitty. The effortless actor tried his luck at production, has been blessed with success in the new avenue as well. The much talked about movie, Awe, has raised unanimous thumbs up for its innovative thread and an intriguing screenplay.

Awe has already proved its quality with its commercial numbers within the first weekend, and one needs to wait for the total tally until its long run.

1st Weekend WW Collections

Nizam - 1.1 Cr, Vizag - 0.29 Cr, East - 0.22 Cr, West - 0.15 Cr, Krishna - 0.25 Cr, Guntur - 0.21 Cr, Nellore -0.06 Cr, Ceded - 0.22 Cr, USA - 1. 5 Cr, Rest Estimated - 0.15 Cr & Karnataka - 0.35 Cr

Total: 4.5 Cr

The movie has made a pre -release business of 6 Cr and the initial weekend collections stand at an impressive 4.5 Cr mark with over 75% revenue being recovered already.





For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,