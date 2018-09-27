 »   »   »  Thugs Of Hindostan Trailer (Telugu) Has Been Unveiled By Film-maker SS Rajamouli!

There was an immense wait for the arrival of the Thugs Of Hindostan trailer, which undoubtedly is one among the much-awaited Indian movies of the year. As you all know, this Bollywood movie will have a Telugu version as well and the Telugu-dubbed version of the movie will be making a simultaneous release in the theatres.

Thugs Of Hindostan trailer has hit the online circuits and the Telugu version of the same has also come out. Well, it was none other than blockbuster film-maker SS Rajamouli himself who unveiled the Thugs Of Hindostan (Telugu) trailer.

The director took to his official social media pages to launch the trailer of the movie. He has wished the team all the success and also wrote, "What a treat it is to watch Amitabh Bachchan ji & Aamir Khan ji together on screen." - (sic)

Take a look at the Facebook post of SS Rajamouli as well as the Thugs Of Hindostan Telugu trailer here.

Going by the 3-minute 30-second long trailer, we can say that the movie will indeed be a visual spectacle worth waiting for. Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan look in top form in this film, which is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The Telugu dubbing deserves a special mention too.

Thugs Of Hindostan also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The movie will be hitting the theatres on November 8, 2018, as a Diwali release.