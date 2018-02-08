 »   »   » Tollywood On A Biopic Spree!

Mahanati

A multi-starrer flick with an exuberant bunch of young talent, Mahanati will be a tribute to the legendary yesteryear actress, Savitri. The trilingual movie will be made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam and is all set to release on 29th March 2018. With an ensemble cast and a formidable technical crew, the team of Mahanati is all set to hit the bull's eye commercially and artistically as well.



Giving the gist of the casting couch, Keerthi Suresh would be playing the role of Savitri while Dulquer Salman would be seen as Kadhal Mannan Gemini Ganesan, husband of Savitri. Along with the lead roles, Samantha Akkineni would reprise the life of veteran actress Jamuna, Mohan Babu as SV Ranga Rao, Vijay Devarakonda as ANR and Shalini Pandey as VN Janaki.



A whole bunch of young talent, offering a lot in taking for the audience. The movie is being shouldered by Nag Ashwin of Yevade Subramanyam fame while Micky J Meyer will be composing music.







NTR

One of the biggest biopics of Telugu cinema, this particular flick would carry much weightage once the shooting picks up as such was and still is the level of attention this legend commands - Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, the biggest ever Telugu actor turned politician. NTR's son, Nandamuri Balakrishna decided to pay a rich tribute to his father who was celebrated by his fellow Telugu citizens.



Teja of Nene Raju Nene Mantri would be calling action-cut to the movie while Balayya himself would be bankrolling the venture apart from donning the lead role. It is just learnt that Teja has procured a face recognition software in order to rope in an actress would could match the facial attributes of NTR's wife, Basavatharakam.







Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

After 9 long years, Megastar entered his forte with a bang. However, that was not a sumptuous meals for his fans who were expecting an even bigger bang from the star. In order to give the best, Chiranjeevi has been relentlessly working on a biopic which revolves around the life and freedom struggle of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.



Symbolizing patriotism and courage, Narasimha Reddy would not just showcase the immense dynamism of the erstwhile freedom fighter, but would also bring in a positive influence on the minds of the audience.



Chiranjeevi is all set to make this flick a gigantic one as he has roped in the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep & Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and thus making it a pan-Indian movie.







YSR

Another biopic on a political legend. With just a year left for assembly elections, one could witness biopics on both NTR and YSR. YS Rajashekar Reddy was a charismatic politician who was elected twice as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

