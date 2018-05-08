 »   »   » Tollywood Updates: Details Of NTR 28, Bharat Ane Nenu Remake & Nela Ticket Audio Launch

Related Articles
- Bharat Ane Nenu Box Office: The Latest Update!
- Mahesh Babu Is All Set To Feature In The Elite List At The Madame Tussauds!
- Bharat Ane Nenu Success: Mahesh Babu Says That He Is Relieved Now!
- Bharat Ane Nenu Box Office: A Good Start For The Mahesh Babu Movie In Kerala!
- Bharat Ane Nenu Box Office: Pre-release & First Weekend Collections
- Bharat Ane Nenu Review: Mahesh Babu Comes Up With A Fascinating Movie!
- Bharat Ane Nenu Bahiranga Sabha Highlights
- Farhan Akhtar Makes His Telugu Singing Debut For Superstar Mahesh Babu!
- DVV Danayya's Special Request To Koratala Siva
- Bharat Ane Nenu Teaser: Mahesh Babu's Outing As A Chief Minister
- Jr NTR Bowled Over By Rangasthalam
- UPDATE! Details Of Jr NTR-Trivikram Film, Bharat Ane Nenu’s Jaw-dropping Deal & Other Tollywood News
Tollywood seems to be in a good space with Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu doing well at the box office. In addition to the released movies, a few upcoming movies are also making news; one being Jr NTR's next. The last we heard about Jr NTR upcoming movie was that Pooja Hegde was selected as the heroine of the movie. Few other details about the movie are also out now. Check them out.
Character Definition Of NTR 28
The macho and most sought after yesteryear hero and present day's stylish antagonist, Jagapathi Babu will be seen as a factionist in NTR's upcoming movie under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. Jagapathi Babu will be complimented by Naga Babu, who would also be donning the same role. This has already raised the expectation level and would be treat to watch Tarak taking on two powerful antagonists.
Touted to be an action flick, Trivikram is leaving no stone unturned to convert the flick into a blockbuster in order to regain his hold in the industry, post Agnyathavaasi's disaster.
Being produced by S. Radhakrishna of Haarika & Hassine Creations, the untitled flick will see Tarak romancing Pooja Hegde. The movie is said to be a Dasara treat.
Vijay In Bharat Ane Nenu Remake?
The resounding success of Bharat Ane Nenu is still carrying the wave strong and there is no signs of slowing down. Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is in Dallas for MAA fund-raising initiative, gave a special interview to Mahesh's cousin, Sudheer Babu. The legendary actor also released the teaser of Sammohanam into the digital platforms.
Speaking about Bharat Ane Nenu, Annaya shared that he along with his entire family had watched the movie on the first day of its release and indeed had enjoyed the experience. Megastar was ecstatic about the quality output and was caught praising the press conference scene in particular.
Bharat Ane Nenu has been a talk of the town in the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu as well. After its stupendous success in the state, actor Vijay is rumoured to be fetching the rights of the flick for the Tamil remake.
Prabhas To Team Up With Koratala Siva Again
The popular pair of Koratala-Prabhas would once again team up for yet another movie. But fans of the duo will have to wait till 2020. This would be a commercial treat for action fans as the duo's first outing, Mirchi, was a colossal blockbuster. Prabhas is busy with Saaho and will soon be starting the shoot of his 20th flick which will be helmed by Radha Krishna of Jil fame.
Nela Ticket To Have Pawan Kalyan As The Chief Guest?
Ravi Teja's Nela Ticket, which is all set to hit screens on May 24, will have the audio launch event on May 12. Rumours are ripe that the makers of the flick are working hard to rope in Powerstar Pawan Kalyan as the chief guest for the event.
Brushing aside the rumours, the production house, SRT Entertainments tweeted, "Don't believe the rumours about our movie #NelaTicket audio launch. We will officially announce the date and Chief guest for audio launch very soon"- (sic)
Being bankrolled by Ram Talluri, Nela Ticket, is said to a complete entertainer which will run high on Family Emotions as well.
Naga Babu Is Low For More Than A Reason
After a huge blow as a producer with Orange, Naga Babu had taken a sabbatical from production. He has returned to the said domain after a decade with Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. However, he is a tad bit disappointed with a section of media as a certain amount of negative vibe is being spread about the movie.
Babu also added that post the advent of Bahubali series, Telugu market has witnessed a steep growth and producers are in receipt of almost 80% of their investment within 2 weeks of a movie's release.
He also recollected the fact that Charan had to face a disaster like Orange after Magadheera, which was an industry hit. He added that it was not about the commercial loss, but a personal feeling of not rendering a hit to his Abbai as a producer.
Speaking about his son, Varun Tej, Babu shared that people assert that he has a star hero within his compound and the former can produce movies with the latter. The Mega Brother said that Varun is working on four projects for now and is in the stage of exploring new scripts and team and hence, should be available to the producers outside home.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.