 »   »   » Tollywood Updates: Details Of NTR 28, Bharat Ane Nenu Remake & Nela Ticket Audio Launch

Vijay In Bharat Ane Nenu Remake?

The resounding success of Bharat Ane Nenu is still carrying the wave strong and there is no signs of slowing down. Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is in Dallas for MAA fund-raising initiative, gave a special interview to Mahesh's cousin, Sudheer Babu. The legendary actor also released the teaser of Sammohanam into the digital platforms.



Speaking about Bharat Ane Nenu, Annaya shared that he along with his entire family had watched the movie on the first day of its release and indeed had enjoyed the experience. Megastar was ecstatic about the quality output and was caught praising the press conference scene in particular.



Bharat Ane Nenu has been a talk of the town in the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu as well. After its stupendous success in the state, actor Vijay is rumoured to be fetching the rights of the flick for the Tamil remake.







Prabhas To Team Up With Koratala Siva Again

The popular pair of Koratala-Prabhas would once again team up for yet another movie. But fans of the duo will have to wait till 2020. This would be a commercial treat for action fans as the duo's first outing, Mirchi, was a colossal blockbuster. Prabhas is busy with Saaho and will soon be starting the shoot of his 20th flick which will be helmed by Radha Krishna of Jil fame.



Nela Ticket To Have Pawan Kalyan As The Chief Guest?

Ravi Teja's Nela Ticket, which is all set to hit screens on May 24, will have the audio launch event on May 12. Rumours are ripe that the makers of the flick are working hard to rope in Powerstar Pawan Kalyan as the chief guest for the event.



Brushing aside the rumours, the production house, SRT Entertainments tweeted, "Don't believe the rumours about our movie #NelaTicket audio launch. We will officially announce the date and Chief guest for audio launch very soon"- (sic)



Being bankrolled by Ram Talluri, Nela Ticket, is said to a complete entertainer which will run high on Family Emotions as well.







Naga Babu Is Low For More Than A Reason

After a huge blow as a producer with Orange, Naga Babu had taken a sabbatical from production. He has returned to the said domain after a decade with Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. However, he is a tad bit disappointed with a section of media as a certain amount of negative vibe is being spread about the movie.



Babu also added that post the advent of Bahubali series, Telugu market has witnessed a steep growth and producers are in receipt of almost 80% of their investment within 2 weeks of a movie's release.



He also recollected the fact that Charan had to face a disaster like Orange after Magadheera, which was an industry hit. He added that it was not about the commercial loss, but a personal feeling of not rendering a hit to his Abbai as a producer.



Speaking about his son, Varun Tej, Babu shared that people assert that he has a star hero within his compound and the former can produce movies with the latter. The Mega Brother said that Varun is working on four projects for now and is in the stage of exploring new scripts and team and hence, should be available to the producers outside home.









