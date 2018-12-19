 »   »   »  Top 10 Small Movies and Biggest Hits Telugu 2018: Geetha Govindam, Awe and Others

Chalo

One of the finest films of Naga Shaurya's career, Chalo hit the screens on February 2, 2018 and emerged as a surprise hit. Directed by Venky Kudumulla, the romantic-drama revolved around a lovestory set against the backdrop of an intense rivalry between two villages. It worked with the audience because of the lead pair's chemistry and its effective screenplay.

Tholi Prema

Released on February 10, 2018, Tholi Prema was a romantic-drama and it clicked with the movie buffs thanks to the lead pair's chemistry and the lively storyline. Directed by Venky Atluri, it revolved around two people who fall in love after a chance meeting.

Awe

Produced by the ‘Natural Star' Nani, awe was a hard-hitting drama and it touched upon a host of hard-hitting and rarely discussed issues. Featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen in the lead, it clicked with the fans because of its gripping screenplay and unconventional narrative. Released on February 16, 2018, it is often referred to as a ‘genre bender'.

RX 100

One of the boldest films of the year, RX 100 hit the screens on July 12, 2018 and clicked with the fans because of its bold content. Featuring Karthikeya and Payal Rajput in the lead, it revolved around the unexpected events that take place when a young man falls in love with a politician's daughter.

Goodachari

The spy-thriller arrived in the theatres on August 3, 2018 and received rave reviews because of its racy narrative and effective presentation. Featuring Adivi Sesh in the lead, it revolved around young guy who gets enrolled to an agency that functions outside the purview of the government.

Geetha Govindam

Released on August 15 2018, Geetha Govindam was a romantic-comedy and starred Vijay Deveraknda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Directed by Parsuram, it revolved around the love-hate relationship between a boy and a girl and clicked with the fans because of its campus setting.

Taxiwala

Yet another Vijay Deverakonda starrer, Taxiwala revolved around a haunted car. Released on November 17, 2018, the film clicked big time with Gen Y' because of Vijay's lively performance as well as the perfect blend of spooks and laughter.

Hushaaru

An adult-comedy, Hushaaru features a bunch of newcomers in the lead and it has clicked with the fans courtesy the heroine's glam act and the fun-filled plot. It released last week and is still in the theatres.