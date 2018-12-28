 »   »   »  Rangasthalam To Aravinda Sametha: Top 5 Telugu Movies At The US Box Office In 2018

Rangasthalam

The Sukumar directorial featured Ram Charan and Samantha in the lead and clicked with the fans because of its effective screenplay. It also featured what many consider to be the best performance of the Mega Power Star's career. The film emerged as a big sensation at the US box office and collected nearly USD 3,513,450 during its total run.

Bharat Ane Nenu

A political-drama, Bharat Ane Nenu helped Mahesh Babu put the Spyder debacle behind him and get his career back on track. The film clicked with the fans because of its powerful message and screenplay. It found success in India as well as in the US. It collected nearly USD 3,416,451 at the US box office.

Mahanati

One of the most critically-acclaimed movies of 2018, Mahanati featured Keerthy Suresh in the titular role and revolved around the life of actress Savitri. It also marked the Tollywood debut of Dulquer Salmaan. The Mollywood star essayed Gemini Ganesan in the film. Mahanati did well in the US and raked in USD 2,543,515 at the box office.

Geetha Govindam

The biggest sleeper hit of 2018. Geetha Govindam featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead and clicked with the fans because of its campus setting. Shot against a limited budget, Geetha Govindam raked in USD 2,465,367 in the US.

Aravinda Sametha

Featuring Jr NTR and the young sensation Pooja Hegde in the lead, the film was directed by Triikram Srinivas and revolved around faction wars. The film opened on a good note at the US box office and collected nearly USD 2,181,943 during its lifetime.