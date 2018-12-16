 »   »   »  Trisha Completes 16 Years In The Film World, Rana Daggubati Congratulates Her On This Achievement

The much-loved Trisha is one of the most talented and gorgeous actresses in the film industry today. A powerhouse performer, the 'Lady Superstar' is held in high regard ecause of her charming screen presence and bindass nature. Nw, here is some good news for her fans. Trisha recently completed 16 years in the film industry. And, on this spec ial occasion, she thanked her fans with an emotional note. Replying to her message, the Tollywood heartthrob Rana Daggubati congratulated her for reaching the milestone.

"Wow 16years in the movies!! Well done 👏👏👏👊👊 more power to you!! @trishtrashers," he said.

Reacting to this sweet message, the Mohini actress thanked him profusely.

In case you did not know, Trisha began her career with the 2002 release Mounam Pesiyadhe and began a new chapter in life. Thereafter, she went on to star in films such as Saamy, Ghilli and the classic Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

Trisha also made an impact in Tollywod with films such as Varsham and Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule.

She also acted in the Bollywood film Khatta Meetha and proved her mettle. Hey Jude is the only Malayalam fim of her career.

This year, she acted in Mohini and 96. The Prem Kumar directorial became a big hit and helped the lady establish her dominance once again. At present, she has Petta, 1818 and Garjanai in her kitty.

