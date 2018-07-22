English
U Turn First Look: Samantha Akkineni's Intense New Avatar Is A Treat For Her Fans

Written By:
    The charming Samantha Akkineni is one of the most talented and gorgeous stars in the Telugu film industry today. She has won the love of the movie buffs thanks to her good looks, sincere performances and warm nature. Over the years, Sam has starred in several successful films and this has gone a long way in establishing her as a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some good news for her die-hard fans. In an exciting development, the first look poster of her U Turn has been released. And, it is quite good.

    In the U Turn first look poster, Samantha can be seen in shocking new avatar that she carries off like a boss. Her serious expressions gel with her look and up its recall value in a big way.

    Samantha In U Turn

    In case you did not know, U Turn is the Tamil-Telugu remake of the Kannada hit of the same name and features Samantha in the role of a journalist. Just like the Kannada version, the remake has been directed by Pawan Kumar. U Turn is slated to hit the screens this September and also has Aadhi in the lead.

    Interestingly, 2018 has been a terrific year for Samantha so far. She has delivered three hits this year and this has established her as the undisputed queen of Tollywood. At present, besides U Turn, she also has Super Deluxe and Seema Raja in her kitty.Super Deluxe has been directed by Thiagrajan Kumaraja and also features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The supporting cast features names such as Fahadh, Mysskin and Ramya Krishnan.

    On the other hand, Seema Raja is a drama and also has actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. The buzz is that Sam will be seen in a graceful avatar in the film. The film's supporting cast features names such as Sneha and Soori.

    Read more about: samantha akkineni u turn
