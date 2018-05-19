 »   »   » Uday Kiran Biopic To Be Helmed By Director Teja

He was the heart-throb during the early 2000s. His craze was so much so that even the Megastar of Telugu cinema was taken aback by the reception this young actor gathered during a certain roadshow.

He was the ideal dream boy for teenage girls and a favorite actor for teen boys. Uday Kiran’s life was a roller coaster with many ups and downs and this was the same with his personal and professional life as well.

Uday came into the industry without much struggles, grabbed movies instantly upon his arrival, rose to superstardom in no time and developed proximity with Chiranjeevi and his family.

He was also engaged to Chiranjeevi’s elder daughter and was the would-be son-in-law of the Megastar. Due to various reasons, the marriage was called-off and coincidentally, witnessed his professional downfall as well.

His movies started tanking at the box office, new offers stopped knocking his doors and his craze among audience slowly condensed.

Though he got into a wedlock eventually, life wasn’t the same when compared to his initial phase of his career.

Uday Kiran committed suicide in Hyderabad on Jan 5, 2014 and thus, bringing an abrupt and sad ending to his career and life.

Teja To Helm Uday Kiran’s Biopic?

Rumors have been ripe in the Tollywood compound that director Teja of Leader fame would be knitting and making a biopic on the short-lived actor. It was Teja who gifted stardom to the chocolate boy through Chitram. Teja was supposed to call action-cut to Balakrishna starrer, NTR biopic, but he left the movie off due to creative differences. Uday’s life is full of action and content and would make an ideal call for a biopic.



Teja Refutes Rumours

However, director Teja quashed all rumors stating that he is not canning any biopics for now. He exclaimed “It’s all fake news! I am not doing any film based on Uday Kiran’s life. I don’t know who started this rumour, but I have never planned any film like that. My next will be an action film,” Teja said that he would be working on a commercial flick with Rana Daggubati in the lead and that is the only movie he has committed.