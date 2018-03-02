 »   »   » UPDATE! Details Of Jr NTR-Trivikram Film, Bharat Ane Nenu’s Jaw-dropping Deal & Other Tollywood News

Top Tollywood actors like Jr NTR, Ravi Teja and Venkatesh have made it to the news again. Check out the latest news about them and much more.

Jr NTR-Trivikram Project

The much anticipated flick of Jr NTR & Trivikram is all set to commence from March 12, 2018, for a single schedule of 115 working days. Tarak, who is basking in the success of 4 straight hits, would be eyeing to make it 5 in a row. Meanwhile, Trivikram is all determined to bounce back after his previous flick, Agnyathavaasi, tanking miserably at the box office.

The makers are planning to release the movie for the Dusshera occasion or on Sankranti of 2019.

Savyasaachi's Whopping Deal

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming flick, Savyasaachi, is making quite a buzz even before the launch of its first look poster. The movie's overseas business has commanded 3.25 Cr, which is huge considering Chaitanya's market pull.

The first look poster would be unveiled on March 17, 2018, on the occasion of Ugadi while the teaser would be launched on March 25, 2018. Post the release, the same would be attached with Ram Charan's Rangasthalam in theatres. The movie is all set to hit screens on May 24, 2018.

Ravi Teja Is Fine It was rumoured that actor Ravi Teja was injured during the filming of his upcoming flick, Nela Ticket, during an action episode. Director of the movie, Kalyan Krishna rushed to clarify stating that the energetic actor is doing hale and healthy. The movie is all set to hit theatres for this summer. He tweeted, "Nothing happened.. all false news .. don't worry.. he is damn perfect as always" -(sic) Father-Son Battle At The Box Office? After close to three decades, the Shiva combo is all set to strike back. Akkineni Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma have collaborated again for their second venture, Officer. The first look poster of Nagarjuna aiming a gun was released recently and the venture is all set to release on May 25, 2018. It would be an interesting battle between Naga Chaitanya's Savyasaachi and Nagarjuna's Officer if both the makers stick to their schedule. Bharat Ane Nenu’s Jaw-dropping Deal Mahesh Babu has once again proved his star power in the Telugu States. Despite his previous flicks tanking at the box office, Mahesh's upcoming movie, Bharat Ane Nenu, has been sealed for a humongous deal. The UA, Guntur and Krishna regions distribution rights have been sold for 22.5 Cr to Sudhakar of S Creations. It is also to be noted that the huge business is for the proven combo of Mahesh Babu & Koratala Siva who had churned out Srimanthudu together. Will Venkatesh Undergo A Makeover? Victory Venkatesh's upcoming venture with director Teja is all set to get launched in March. However, there seems to be a small disagreement in terms of image makeover. Teja wants to see Venkatesh in a clean shaven look as he would be donning the role of a lecturer while the actor is not ready to forgo his beard look as he is been getting constant positive feedback on the same. The team are currently undergoing quite some brainstorming sessions to zero-in on the final look meeting both the actor and director's requirement.

