 »   »   » Updates On Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy & Megastar 152!

After the stupendous success of Rangasthalam, director Sukumar is one of the most sought after directors in Tollywood. The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, now boast of 100% success rate and also have earned a unique distinction of churning out career biggest blockbusters to the leading heroes associated to their banner.

Mahesh Babu’s Srimanthudu, is still his biggest ever earner while Janatha Garage is at the prime position in Tarak’s career. Rangasthalam, being the third movie of Mythri Movie Maker will be joining the same bandwagon. The recently released Blockbuster has not just smashed certain records, but also is the fastest ever 100 Cr share earner (Non-Baahubali) in Telugu Cinema.

The Mighty Collaboration

With things working well within the favour of both Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers, the duo are planning to work for another movie. This time around, the combination would boast of the biggest Telugu name alongside.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is reportedly impressed by Sukumar’s technical brilliance and Mythri Movie Makers commitment and dedication. He has apparently given a nod to the duo and has provided bulk dates for a movie.

Rumours are ripe that the intellectual filmmaker is penning out a formidable action story to suit the image of Megastar and also cater entertainment to all sections of audience. Once done, Sukumar would take it up for a sitting with Chiru for further discussion and approval. Post these proceedings, one could expect a formal communication from the team. Mega Fans are now keeping their fingers crossed and are hoping that the news come true.

Another Heroine for Syeraa?



With each passing day, the magnitude of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s big budgeted and much anticipated flick, Syeraa Narasimha Reddy is getting bigger and better. With an ensemble star cast, mammoth sets and recent shooting spot’s official pictures, expectation meter seems to be shooting up to the pinnacle.

The latest news to do rounds as wildfire in T-town is of an additional inclusion to the casting of Syeraa. Milky Beauty Tamannah, is said to have been approached by the production team. Syeraa might boast of another heroine alongside Nayantara. Though nothing has been confirmed either by the production team or Tamannah, Mega Fans wish to see their Annaya alongside the Racha heroine.

It is to be noted that Chiru had expressed his desire to work with Tamannah way long back, during Racha movie’s audio launch event.

With such positive developments in the legendary actor’s second innings, he is sure to hit the bull’s eye this time around as well.