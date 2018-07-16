 »   »   »  Veteran Tollywood Actor Vinod Passes Away At 59

In an unfortunate development, Tollywood actor Vinod passed away on Saturday(July 14, 2018) after suffering a stroke. He was 59. Born Aarishetty Nageshwara Rao, Vinod began his career in 1983 when he essayed the lead role in a film titled Keerthi Kantha Kanakam. While the VV Rao directorial helped Vinod get some recognition, it was the 1992 release Chanti which made him a popular name. In the Venkatesh starrer, he essayed the role of Meena's on-screen brother and made a solid impact with his performance.

After getting his first major break, Vinod went on to act in several popular films and this made him an integral part of the industry. He excelled in playing not just character roles but also negative ones. Lorry Driver and Indira are some of his most noted films. Vinod also played key roles in nearly 28 Tamil films and two Bollywood movies. Clearly, language was not a barrier for him!

He also appeared on some TV shows and this helped him become even more popular. We offer our condolences to his wife and daughters and hope that they stay strong in this difficult time.