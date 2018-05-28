 »   »   »  Video Alert! Samantha Akkineni And Rakul Preet Take The Fitness Challenge

A few days ago, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore came up with the 'fitness challenge' in a bid to help Gen X understand the importance of staying fit. As part of the initiative, he asked people to post videos of themselves in the gym and challenge others to do the same. Within no time stars such as Akhil Akkineni and his brother Naga Chaitanya took up the challenge and made it a craze.

While posting his video, Chay challenged his loving wife Samantha Akkineni to take up the challenge. Sam recently took the challenge and posted a video in which she can be seen burning those calories like a boss. She sure knows how to raise the bar!

Interestingly, while posting the clip, she said that for her, fitness is all about discipline and challenged Rakul Preet to showcase her fitness levels.

"For years every time my trainer said 'pull up' I would fake a head ache, a bad day at work,a stomach ache, tooth ache, my non-existent puppy is terribly sick and I have to leave blah blah blah . So although this is far from a pull up I am glad that I finally have decided to try. We are never too old to change. Fitness for me has never been about looking good , it is about discipline , respect , confidence and strength. #humfittohindiafit I challenge @upasanakaminenikonidela @shilpareddy.official and @rakulpreet," she wrote.

Needless to say, the Spyder actress took up the challenge and posted a clipon Twitter. In it, she can be seen working out with a vengeance. These ladies sure mean business!

Thanks for d challenge @srikidambi n here is one of my fav full body exercise .#HumFitTohIndiaHit 💪🏻 Bigggg Thanku 2 our sports minister @Ra_THORe 4 a FIT initiative 💪🏻 I nominate @S1dharthM @LakshmiManchu and @taapsee #healthybodyisahealthymind pic.twitter.com/cc5P9YRteY — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) May 25, 2018

On the work front, Samantha currently has the Tamil-Telugu remake of U Turn in her kitty. It is a Pawan Kumar directorial and will see her play the role played by Shraddha Srinath in the Kannada version. As far as Rakul is concerned, she is currently busy with NGK. A Selvaraghavan directorial, it will see her act alongside actor Suriya and Fidaa star Sai Pallavi.

