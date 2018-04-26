 »   »   » Vijay Deverakonda Attracts Hate for His Comments On Legendary Actress Savitri

He is popular for not just his on-screen acting but also for his on-stage presentation. Vijay Sai Deverakonda of Arjun Reddy fame, is known for being upright and candid with his opinions. He talks his mind and doesn't believe in the conventional approach of humble sharing of thoughts.

The young Telangana based actor is seemed to have caught in a mild controversy of late with a certain twitter post.

Vijay Calls Savitri 'A Chick'

Being a part of the upcoming biopic movie, Mahanati, which is based on yesteryear legendary actress, Savitri, Vijay displayed his admiration on the late actress in his own manner. The Arjun Reddy actor posted a picture of the female lead, Keerthi Suresh, sporting Savitri in retro fashion and commented "What a cool chick"- (sic) via his twitter account.

Twitterati Go Blazing On Vijay

Minutes after his tweet, twitter folks came down hard on the flamboyant actor. Many felt that the comment was not in the best of choice and was indeed offensive. Few opined that the comment from the actor was not the right way to describe a late actress and a legend in the industry.

Social media users demanded Vijay to tender an apology for his supposed poor shade remark.

Typical Arjun Reddy Response

Vijay then provided a series of justification laced with sarcasm.

"All who want an apology - chennai Leela Palace lo unna ocheyandi. I will even be giving you #Mahanati audio launch entries. She would have been happy to have you all back then - because appudu me lanti morals and ethics batch called her a home breaker and alcoholic"- (sic)

He highlighted the public's opinion on Savitri during her fag end of her career.

"she was many things fearless, philanthropic, generous, but at her core she was like anyone else a girl with dreams first, a woman who loved & wanted to be loved next and a superstar last. #MahanatiOnMay9th"- (sic)

"I think she would have been super happy to be called in admiration "what a cool chick" compared to home wrecker and alcoholic"- (sic)

Vijay's Pinch Of Mockery To Twitterati

The actor also trolled the twitterati by asking them to apply for the social handle admin job and guide him with more matured approach of handling his tweets.

"But if you want to decide how I write my posts and think you know better - you can apply for the post to "teamdeverakonda@gmail.com". That way you'll also get a job"- Sic