English
 »   »   »  Vijay Deverakonda Comments On Shahid Kapoor And Dhruv Doing The Arjun Reddy Remakes

Vijay Deverakonda Comments On Shahid Kapoor And Dhruv Doing The Arjun Reddy Remakes

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Last year, actor Vijay Deverakonda became the toast of T-town when he delivered a stunning performance in Arjun Reddy and left the fans asking for more. The film was directed by Sandeep Vanga and created quite a buzz courtesy its kissing scenes and bold theme.

    Now, Arjun Reddy is being remade in Tamil as Varma which features Vikram's son Dhruv in the lead. It is also being remade in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. And, as it so happens, Vijay Deverakonda is quite excited about the remakes. During a recent interview with Times Of India, he said that he is eager to see how Shahid and Dhruv approach the character in their respective versions.

    Arjun Reddy

    "Both the Hindi and Tamil version, I am really looking forward to seeing them because it is really cool to see what an actor will do with the same content. I want to see how they did things differently and how they read into the same scenes that I did. As an actor, it will be really interesting to see and the Hindi film is directed by the same director, Sandeep Vanga," he added.

    Well, just like Vijay Deverakonda, we too are looking forward to the remakes. Let us hope that they do justice to the high standards set by the Telugu version.

    Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Mahanati. The film was based on the life of yesteryear actress Savitri and featured Keerthy Suresh in the titular role. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it did well at the box office. The film also featured names such as Dulquer Salmaan and Samantha Akkineni in key roles.

    The young heartthrob currently has Taxiwala and NOTA in his kitty. Taxiwala is a comedy-thriller and also has Malavika Nair in the lead. NOTA is a political-drama and also has Mehreen in a key role.

    So, will Shahid and Dhruv be able to do justice to the character that Vijay Deverakonda made famous? Tell us what you think in the space below.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 18:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue