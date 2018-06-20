 »   »   »  Vijay Deverakonda Comments On Shahid Kapoor And Dhruv Doing The Arjun Reddy Remakes

Last year, actor Vijay Deverakonda became the toast of T-town when he delivered a stunning performance in Arjun Reddy and left the fans asking for more. The film was directed by Sandeep Vanga and created quite a buzz courtesy its kissing scenes and bold theme.

Now, Arjun Reddy is being remade in Tamil as Varma which features Vikram's son Dhruv in the lead. It is also being remade in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. And, as it so happens, Vijay Deverakonda is quite excited about the remakes. During a recent interview with Times Of India, he said that he is eager to see how Shahid and Dhruv approach the character in their respective versions.

"Both the Hindi and Tamil version, I am really looking forward to seeing them because it is really cool to see what an actor will do with the same content. I want to see how they did things differently and how they read into the same scenes that I did. As an actor, it will be really interesting to see and the Hindi film is directed by the same director, Sandeep Vanga," he added.

Well, just like Vijay Deverakonda, we too are looking forward to the remakes. Let us hope that they do justice to the high standards set by the Telugu version.

Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Mahanati. The film was based on the life of yesteryear actress Savitri and featured Keerthy Suresh in the titular role. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it did well at the box office. The film also featured names such as Dulquer Salmaan and Samantha Akkineni in key roles.

The young heartthrob currently has Taxiwala and NOTA in his kitty. Taxiwala is a comedy-thriller and also has Malavika Nair in the lead. NOTA is a political-drama and also has Mehreen in a key role.

So, will Shahid and Dhruv be able to do justice to the character that Vijay Deverakonda made famous? Tell us what you think in the space below.