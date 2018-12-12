 »   »   »  Vijay Deverakonda To Make His Bollywood Debut With A Karan Johar Film? Announcement To Be Made Soon?

Vijay Deverakonda is arguably one of the most talented young stars in Tollywood today. He is loved by one and all thanks to his bindass nature and gripping screen presence. Now, here is some good news for the heartthrob's die-hard fans. According to a leading website, the young star is all set to enter Bollywood in the grandest way possible. Karan Johar reportedly wants to launch the young actor in Bollywood and is currently in talks with him.

Interestingly, Karan had previously expressed a desire to launch Prabhas in Bollywood. However, the this did not happen for some reason. The buzz is that the Bollywood film-maker has now put the setback behind him and is set to cash in on Vijay Deverakonda's stardom.

The 29-year-old is on a roll these days. All of his recent releases, barring NOTA, have worked pretty well at the box office. This has made him the talk of the town. The general feeling is that this is the right time for him to explore new avenues.

On a related note, Vijay Deverakonda currently has Dear Comrade in his kitty. The film also has Rashmika Mandanna in the lead and it is likely to hit the screens in 2019.

So, do you think Vijay Deverakonda should enter Bollywood with Karan Johar's Film? Comments, please!

Source: Cinejosh