 »   »   »  Vijay Deverakonda Plans To Vote For This Party In The Upcoming Elections!

Last year, the dashing Vijay Deverakonda became the toast of Tollywood when his film Arjun Reddy opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all quarters. This year, he once again hit the jackpot when the romantic-comedy Geetha Govindam opened to a terrific response at the box office and established him as the choice of 'Gen Y'. At present, Vijay Deverakonda is in the limelight because of his latest release NOTA. The film hit the screens today (October 5, 2018) amidst much fanfare.

The Anand Shankar directorial is an out-and-out political-thriller and features Vijay Deverakonda in the role of a rebel. During the promotions of NOTA, the Tollywood's 'rowdy' was asked a question about his political preferences.

Replying to it, he said that he is a TRS supporter and added that he plans to vote for the party in the upcoming (State) elections. He also said that he had voted for KCR's party in 2014 as well.

Vijay Deverakonda went on to add that he likes KTR's style of working.

Interestingly, this is a busy time for Vijay Deverakonda. He currently has Taxiwala and Dear Comrade in his kitty. Taxiwala is a thriller and also features Priyanka Jawalkar in the lead. On the other hand, Dear Comrade is a cricket-centric movie and also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Given his immense popularity, both these films might click with the target audience.

Read: Vijay Deverakonda's Comments About The Rashmika Mandanna-Rakshit Shetty Split Make Perfect Sense