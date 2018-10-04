 »   »   »  Vijay Deverakonda's Comments About The Rashmika Mandanna-Rakshit Shetty Split Make Perfect Sense

Last month, the much-loved Rashmika Mandanna found herself in the m=news for all the wrong reasons when the news of her breakup with fiance Rakshit Shetty became public. Initial reports suggested that the Kirik Party duo had parted ways because of 'compatibility issues'. And, needless to say, this left several fans heartbroken. Soon, Rashmika's mother confirmed the split and revealed that it was a mutual decision. She also stated that her daughter wanted to concentrate on her career. Now, the split is in the limelight for an unexpected reason.

As it so happens, Rashmika's Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda was recently asked a question about the star couple's split. Replying to it, he said he has no right to comment on someone's personal life. He added that he has a lot of respect for Rakshit and also called Rashmika strong person.

"I like Rakshit's work and as a third person I shouldn't comment on someone's personal life. All I know is there are the ones most troubled and affected by all this. It is a highly unfortunate event. But it's life and they will move on. I like Rashmika as a co-star and she is a strong person," he was quoted as saying by a leading website

This quite a balanced response and it proves that Vijay Deverakonda is a pretty mature person in real-life. Just like the Arjun Reddy star, we too hope that Rashmika stays strong and puts the personal setback behind her.