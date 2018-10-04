English
 »   »   »  Vijay Deverakonda's Comments About The Rashmika Mandanna-Rakshit Shetty Split Make Perfect Sense

Vijay Deverakonda's Comments About The Rashmika Mandanna-Rakshit Shetty Split Make Perfect Sense

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Last month, the much-loved Rashmika Mandanna found herself in the m=news for all the wrong reasons when the news of her breakup with fiance Rakshit Shetty became public. Initial reports suggested that the Kirik Party duo had parted ways because of 'compatibility issues'. And, needless to say, this left several fans heartbroken. Soon, Rashmika's mother confirmed the split and revealed that it was a mutual decision. She also stated that her daughter wanted to concentrate on her career. Now, the split is in the limelight for an unexpected reason.

    As it so happens, Rashmika's Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda was recently asked a question about the star couple's split. Replying to it, he said he has no right to comment on someone's personal life. He added that he has a lot of respect for Rakshit and also called Rashmika strong person.

    Vijay Deverakonda

    "I like Rakshit's work and as a third person I shouldn't comment on someone's personal life. All I know is there are the ones most troubled and affected by all this. It is a highly unfortunate event. But it's life and they will move on. I like Rashmika as a co-star and she is a strong person," he was quoted as saying by a leading website

    This quite a balanced response and it proves that Vijay Deverakonda is a pretty mature person in real-life. Just like the Arjun Reddy star, we too hope that Rashmika stays strong and puts the personal setback behind her.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 18:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue