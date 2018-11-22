 »   »   »  Vijay Deverakonda's Next Movie To Release During Dussehra 2019?

Vijay Deverakonda has delivered yet another major hit with Taxiwala, which had graced the big screens on November 17, 2018. The film directed by Sankrityan is running to packed houses in the theatres. The actor has had as many as many as four major releases in this year and it has been a treat for all the fans of Vijay Deverakonda.

Now, the wait is on for the next movie of Vijay Deverakonda. The young actor will be next seen in the movie Dear Comrade and the first look poster of the movie has already been released. Now, if reports are to be believed the fans have to wait a bit more for the arrival of the next movie of Vijay Deverakonda.

According to a report by Tupaki.com, the makers of the film Dear Comrade are scrapping all the scenes that haven't come out well and reportedly, the team is planning to reshoot those sequences. Reportedly, the production house is planning to increase the budget of the movie as well. The report also suggests that Dear Comrade will only come out during the Dussehra season of 2019.

Dear Comrade is being directed by debut film-maker Bharat Kamma. Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of the movie.