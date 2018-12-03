English
Vinaya Vidheya Rama First Song: Thandaane Thandaane Is Indeed A Catchy Number!

By
    Vinaya Vidheya Rama is one among the highly awaited upcoming Telugu movies. Starring Ram Charan in the lead role, the movie has been scheduled to come out during the upcoming Sankrati season. After the crackling teaser, which was released a few weeks ago, the makers of the film have now come up with the first song from the film.

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama First Song: Thandane Thandane Is Indeed A Catchy Number!

    The first song from Vinaya Vidheya Rama did hit the online circuits at 4PM this evening. The song Thandaane Thandaane has been set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad. It is the lyrical video of the song that has been released through YouTube.

    Thandaane Thandaane song has its lyrics penned by Shreemani. The song has been rendered by MLR Karthikeyan. The song is indeed a catchy number and it has the trademark rhythm of Devi Sri Prasad associated with it. Going by the stills, it seems like the song has been set amidst some festival celebrations and some amazing visuals are guaranteed. The song has already gained good acceptance and has fetched a good number of views on YouTube.

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama has been directed by Boyapati Sreenu. Popular actress Kiara Advani will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the movie. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi will also be seen essaying a crucial role in the film. Prasanth, Sneha etc., are also a part of the star cast.

