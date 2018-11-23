English
 »   »   »  Vinaya Vidheya Rama New Poster: Ram Charan Sports A Traditional Look And Wins Hearts

Vinaya Vidheya Rama New Poster: Ram Charan Sports A Traditional Look And Wins Hearts

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It is no secret that the suave Ram Charan is an integral part of the Telugu film industry. Fondly called the 'Mega Power Star', he enjoys a strong fan following because of his raw looks, charming personality, bindass nature, versatility as a performer and powerful screen presence. During his eventful career, the young heartthrob has starred in quite a few popular films and this has established him as a synonym for success. Now, here is some terrific news for all you Ram Charan fans out there.

    In an exciting development, the makers of his eagerly-awaited Vinaya Vidheya Rama have released a brand new poster and added to the buzz surrounding this Boyapati Srinu directorial. In the poster, Ram Charan can be seen in traditional avatar that he carries off like a boss.

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama

    His shy smile ads a new dimension to the look and ups its recall value in a big way. The poster is bound to go down well with the family audience.

    In case you did not know, Vinaya Vidheya Rama is an action-drama and it is slated to hit the screens this January. Besides Ram Charan, it also features the Bharat Ane Nenu girl Kiara Advani and the Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in the lead. Vivek will be seen essaying a negative role in the film and his stylish look has already created a buzz amongst the fans.

    Read more about: vinaya vidheya rama ram charan
    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 21:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue