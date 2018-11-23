 »   »   »  Vinaya Vidheya Rama New Poster: Ram Charan Sports A Traditional Look And Wins Hearts

It is no secret that the suave Ram Charan is an integral part of the Telugu film industry. Fondly called the 'Mega Power Star', he enjoys a strong fan following because of his raw looks, charming personality, bindass nature, versatility as a performer and powerful screen presence. During his eventful career, the young heartthrob has starred in quite a few popular films and this has established him as a synonym for success. Now, here is some terrific news for all you Ram Charan fans out there.

In an exciting development, the makers of his eagerly-awaited Vinaya Vidheya Rama have released a brand new poster and added to the buzz surrounding this Boyapati Srinu directorial. In the poster, Ram Charan can be seen in traditional avatar that he carries off like a boss.

His shy smile ads a new dimension to the look and ups its recall value in a big way. The poster is bound to go down well with the family audience.

In case you did not know, Vinaya Vidheya Rama is an action-drama and it is slated to hit the screens this January. Besides Ram Charan, it also features the Bharat Ane Nenu girl Kiara Advani and the Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in the lead. Vivek will be seen essaying a negative role in the film and his stylish look has already created a buzz amongst the fans.