 »   »   »  Vinaya Vidheya Rama Pre-release Business: Ram Charan’s Film Sets A Record; Beats Rangasthalam

It is an open secret that the charming and talented Ram Charan is one of the most prominent young stars in the Telugu film industry today. He enjoys a pretty solid fan following thanks to his electrifying screen presence and sincere performances. During his solid career, the 'Mega Powerstar' has been a part of quite a few popular movies and this has helped him find a foothold in the industry. Now, here is some terrific news for all you Ram Charan fans out there

According to the latest reports, his upcoming film Vinaya Vidheya Rama has created a new record even before its release.

Apparently, the Boyapati Srinu directorial's West Godavari District rights have been sold for Rs 5.6 Crore. And , this is a new career-best for Ram Charan. The West Godavari rights for Rangasthalam were sold for Rs 4.2 Crore and the film did exceptionally well, collecting Rs 6.35 Crore.

The phenomenal response to Rangasthalam has helped Vinaya Vidheya Rama do good pre-release business.

In case you did not know, Vinaya Vidheya Rama is touted to be an action-drama and it's slated to hit the screens this Pongal. Besides RC, it also has the Bharat Ane Nenu girl Kiara Advani and the Bollywood star Vivek Oeroi in the lead.