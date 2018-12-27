English
Vinaya Vidheya Rama Pre-release Event: LIVE Updates Of The Big Function!

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama, the much awaited film of Ram Charan, directed by Boyapati Sreenu, will be coming out in the theatres in the first half of 2018. There are huge expectations on this film, which has promised to be a solid entertainer. The couple of songs from the movie, which hit the online circuits, have opened to a grand reception. Meanwhile, the promotions for the film are moving at full swing and today, the pre-release event of Vinaya Vidheya Rama is all set to be held. The big event will be held at 6PM today (December 27, 2018) at Police Ground, Yousufguda in Hyderabad. All the major cast & crew members of the movie along with other big stars are expected to attend the event. Stay tuned to this space to catch the LIVE Updates of the pre-release event of Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

    Thursday, December 27, 2018, 17:03 [IST]
