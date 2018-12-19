 »   »   »  : Vinaya Vidheya Rama To Release On January 11 2019; Set To Clash With NTR Kathanayakudu

English
    If you are a fan of the much-loved Ram Charan then gear up to rejice as we have some terrific news for you. In an exciting development, the official release date of his eagerly-awaited Vinaya Vidheya Ram has been revealed. The Boyapati Srinu directorial is set to hit the screens on January 11, 2019. If this happens, then the film clash at the box office with the Balakrishna starrer NTR-Kathanayakudu which arrives in theatres on January 9, 2018.

    Chiranjeevi and NBK shared a healthy rivalry during their prime. And, if both these films keep the date with the fans, a new chapter is going to be added t the Nandamuri-Mega 'war'.

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama

    In case you did not know, Vinaya Vidheya Rama is an action-drama and will be Ram Charan's first release since Rangasthalam. It has created a buzz amongst the target audience and might help the 'Mega Power Star' add a new dimension to his career. Besides RC, Vinayya Vidheya Rama aso has Kiara Advani and Vivek Oberoi in the lead.

    On the other hand, NTR-Kathanayakudu is a Krish directorial and it revolves around the life of the former Andhra CM NTR Sr. It also stars Bollywood actress Vidya Balan and the young heartthrob Rana Dagguati in the lead. The supporting cast features names such as Nithya Menen, Sumanth and Rakul Preet.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 18:36 [IST]
