Vinaya Vidheya Rama Second Single To Release On December 17, 2018!

    The talks surrounding Vinaya Vidheya Rama have been solid and promising. The first look poster of the film was an impressive one and same was the case with the teaser of Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which did strike the right chords of the audiences. The first song from the film too earned the love of the audiences. Now, the makers of the film are all set to release the next song from the movie.

    Reportedly, the second single from Vinaya Vidheya Rama will be hitting the online circuits on December 17, 2018 at 4 PM. The official announcement regarding the same has been made through the Twitter page of DVV Entertainments. The song has been titled as Thassadiyya. The team has also sent out a sample poster, which features a still from the song.

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama Second Single To Release On December 17, 2018!

    Going by the still, Thassadiyya song will feature Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in it. The song has been set to tune by Devisri Prasad and we definitely can expect a stellar number from him. Further details regarding the singers of the song are being awaited.

    According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the shoot of 2 more songs from Vinaya Vidheya Rama are to be completed. The film will be hitting the theatres during the upcoming Sankranti season.

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 16:51 [IST]
