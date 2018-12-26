English
Vinaya Vidheya Rama Trailer To be Released Tomorrow At 9 AM

    Are you a fan of the much-loved Ram Charan? If yes, then get ready to rejoice as we have some good news for you. In an exciting development, the makers of his eagerly-awaited Vinaya Vidheya Rama have confirmed that the film's official trailer is going to be released tomorrow (December 27, 2018). The trailer will be released at 9 AM and is likely to be an early New Year's gift for the Mega Power Star's fans. The buzz is that the trailer is going to be an action-packed affair and it might feature Ram Charan in a new avatar.

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama is a Boyapati Sreenu directorial and it is one of the big releases on 2019.Its teaser was unveiled some time ago and it created a good deal of buzz amongst the fans.

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama

    Besides Ram Charan, the film also has the Bharat Ane Nenu girl Kiara Advani in the lead. If Vinaya Vidheya Rama becomes a hit, it might add a new dimension to her career. VVR also has the Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi in a key role. The Vivegam star will be seen playing the baddie in the film

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama is slated to hit the screens on January 11, 2018. It will clash at the box office with the Balakrishna starrer NTR-Kathanayakudu

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 17:26 [IST]
