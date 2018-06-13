 »   »   »  Vishal Comes To Nani's Rescue And Tells Sri Reddy To Provide Evidence

A couple of days ago, the controversial Sri Reddy accused actor Nani of damaging her career and said that he was the reason she could not participate in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. She also said that the 'Natural Star' had promised to help her bag supporting roles but did not keep his promise. As Nani is regarded to be a gentleman, these allegations created a buzz in the industry and left everyone in a state of shock. The MCA actor initially tried to ignore the allegations. However, he soon ran out of patience and sent a legal notice to Sri Reddy.

During a recent interaction with a news agency, TFPC President/noted actor Vishal said that Sri Reddy should provide proper evidence and not go around making 'outrageous' allegations against a star like Nani.

"I know him well. He is a very good friend of mine. But I am not defending him for personal reasons. This latest accusation by her (Sri Reddy) is perhaps the most outrageous yet. Anybody who knows Nani knows how particular he is in his behaviour towards men and women. She should come forward with evidence of her accusations rather than just naming anyone. It seems like she's picking her targets randomly. For all we know, I might be the next one to be named by her," he added.

He also said that the laws against 'sex crimes' are 'lopsided' and one must not act on mere allegations.

"Our laws about sex crimes are lopsided. Any woman can make the allegation and the law will act on that allegation and give the accused a chance to defend himself only later. This is not right," added the actor.

Well, these are some strong words and indicate that Vishal is one outspoken individual. It will be worth watching if Sri Reddy reacts to Vishal's comments.

