 »   »   »  Watch: This Throwback Video From Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya's Wedding Is Heart-warming

The lovely Samantha Akkineni is one of the most gorgeous and popular names in the Telugu film industry. She enjoys a strong fan following, thanks to her bubbly nature and charming on-screen image. Over the years, she has been a part of several successful films and this has gone a long way in establishing her as a force to be reckoned with.

Now, there is some good news for her fans. As it so happens, on Sunday(June10,2018), the Mersal actress took to Instagram and shared a special video with her 'followers'. The short clip focuses on the best moments from Sam and Naga Chaitanya's wedding ceremony and bears testimony to the power of true love.

In case you did not know, last year, Samantha and Chay had tied the knot in Goa and added a new dimension to their relationship. The wedding proved to be a memorable affair that was attended by their near and dear ones.

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Jun 10, 2018 at 2:04am PDT

Shortly after tying the knot, she had said that she decided to keep the wedding a bit low-key as it was a mere 'formality'.

"I have always wanted my wedding to be a private affair with only close friends and family members attending it. It was important for both Chay and me to see people smile, laugh, and have a good time. And what's the point in having a lavish wedding where you don't even know how each one of the guests felt at that moment (smiles). Besides, our wedding is just a formality because in our heads, we are already married to each other," she had told a leading website.

On a related note, Samantha was last seen in Irumbu Thirai which fared well at the box office. At present, she has Super Deluxe and Seema Raja in her kitty. As far as Chay is concerned, he will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Savyasachi which is a thriller and also has Madhavan in the lead.

