 »   »   »  When Amala Akkineni Spoke About Husband Nagarjuna's 'Affair' With Tabu!

Amala Dismisses Rumours of Nagarjuna's Affair With Her 'Friend'

While speaking about the rumoured affair, Amala had called the Iruvar actress her 'friend' and added that nobody has any business commenting on her personal life.

"When there are serious issues like the blasts and the flood affecting Mumbai, are people actually wondering about what's Amala's best friend doing in her home? It's really saddening. Nobody should bother what happens under my roof. I am happy," she had told Mumbai Mirror.

'Tabu Must Be Hurt'

Amala had also made it clear that was worried about Tabu's well-being and feared that such gossip would hurt her.

"I'm sure even she must be hurt, but we never discuss it. Tabu is one of the persons, besides Danny Denzongpa, my rakhi brother, from Mumbai who I am in touch with.

And, yes, she stays with us when she comes here," Amala had said.

'I Don't Encourage Such Talks'

Amala had further added that she never discusses such 'filth' at home as it has the potential to ruin her family.

"And before you ask whether my husband and I have discussed this... No, never! My home is sacred, like a temple. I don't allow anything unpleasant from the film industry to pour in, especially such filthy gossip. I don't encourage such talks," she had added.

Amala Has No Regrets

After clearing the air about the affair, Amala had shifted the limelight to her decision to quit acting and added that she had no regrets about it. She had also said that as she is married to a star of Nagarjuna's stature, there is no question of her being away from the limelight.