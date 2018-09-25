English
When Rambha Apologised To Three Famous Actors For This Shocking Reason

    It's no secret that the ravishing Rambha was one of the most popular and successful stars in the Telugu film industry in the 1990s. She enjoyed a strong fan following thanks to her good looks, charming screen presence, bold nature and smart personality. During her heyday, she had worked with several big stars and this helped her find a firm footing in the industry. Her Bollywood stint too worked wonders for her and helped the lady become even more popular.

    In 2008, Rambha grabbed plenty of attention when rumours of her attempting suicide began doing the rounds. A few months after this, she had spoken to DNA about her 'suicide attempt' and issued a clarification.

    Rambha About Her Suicide Attempt

    While speaking about the incident, the Hitler actress said that she did not attempt suicide and added that she was hospitalised because of a falling pulse rate. She also made it clear that her pulse rate dropped because of a 'quick breakfast' that she had eaten at a hotel.

    Her Exact Words

    "There was Lakshmi puja in my home and I had to fast for the whole day as is the tradition with my family. The next day I was supposed to shoot. In the morning I had a quick breakfast at some hotel and that did me in. I felt uneasy and started throwing up."

    Rambha On Being Linked To Three Men

    Rambha went on to reveal that certain sections of the media even linked her to three actors, while reporting on her 'suicide attempt'. She added that this proved to be an embarrassment for her and she ultimately had to apologise to the stars in question.

    She Said...

    "The authorities told my brother that I had to be admitted as my pulse rate was falling. And the next day it was reported that I had attempted suicide. I didn't attempt suicide at all. They even linked me with three actors. I had to call all of them and say sorry the next day."

    Rambha About Her Early Struggles

    During the interview, Rambha also reflected upon her initial years in the industry and made quite a bold statement. The actress said that she moved to the South in order to escape from the 'prostitute type' roles that were coming her way in Mumbai.

    'Didn't Want Prostitute Type Roles'

    "That became a trend perhaps and most of the roles that were offered to me were of a prostitute or something like that. I never wanted to do those roles. So I went to the South," she added

    She Has Moved On

    With her 'suicide attempt' and initial setbacks behind her, Rambha is currently busy with her personal commitments. She is settled in Canada and seems to be enjoying her life to the fullest. Recently, a few photos from her baby shower went viral and they created a great deal of buzz on the social media.

