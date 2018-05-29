 »   »   »  Will Kalyan Dhev Earn Stardom Like Other Mega Family Stars?

The 10th actor from the Mega family is all set to strike on screen with a celebrated debut vehicle. The youngest son-in-law of Megastar Chiranjeevi, Kalyan Dhev, has earned the blockbuster title of his Mavayya.

Chiranjeevi's 1985 blockbuster movie, Vijetha, helped him in catapulting to stardom as the movie was power-packed with a strong storyline and impressive performances. One of the critically acclaimed movies in Megastar's career, Vijetha is still seen as a cult classic by Mega Fans.

The Mega Alludu now has earned the same title for his debut. Symbolically, the title could well earn him his debut victory and sentimentally, the title could pull in Mega fans to theatres due to its past connect.

It is not the first time that other Mega heroes in the family are banking on with Chiranjeevi's reference in their respective movies. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, a bigger brand by himself, has quite a history in chipping with some insertions of his elder brother's reference in his movies.

Be in Jalsa, Panja, Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daredi etc., one could spot a Chiranjeevi in a frame or two, during the course of the movie.

The younger lot, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan & Sai Dharam Tej had a different approach altogether. They are deemed as fine dancers of Telugu Cinema and indeed considered the heir apparent of the Megastar.

Often have we seen these stars remixing Chiranjeevi's songs and shaking their legs to the similar tunes. If Bunny had remixed Chik Chik Chelam from Gang Leader, then Charan, Chiranjeevi's real life successor had danced to the famous tunes of Bangaru Kodi Petta from Gharana Mogudu and Subhalekha Rasukunna from Kondaveeti Donga. Sai Dharam Tej had emulated his movies with Andam Hindolam from Attaki Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu and Chamak Chamak from Kondaveeti Donga.

Not to forget the fact that Chiru had appeared for a cameo in his son's all-time industry hit, Magadheera as well.

While few emulations have been successful, a few missed the target. Will Kalyan be able to capture the blessing and love of his father-in-law's fans through the sentiment, forms the question!