 »   »   »  With Officer Set To Release, Here's A Look At The BO Performances Of Nagarjuna's Last 5 Films

Veteran actor Nagarjuna is one of the most popular names in Telugu cinema. Fondly referred to as 'King', the star enjoys a strong fan following because of his good looks and evergreen personality. In fact, many feel that he is still more popular than several young stars.

At present, Nagarjuna is gearing up for the release of Officer which is slated to hit the screens tomorrow(June 1,2018). The film is a cop-drama and features him in the role of a ruthless cop. Directed by film-maker Ram Gopal Varma, it also features newcomer Myra Sareen and noted actor Sayyaji Shinde in key roles. RGV is going through a bad phase on the work front and Officer is a crucial release for him.

In 1989, RGV and Nagarjuna had teamed up for Siva which was a trend-setter and is regarded as a classic. As such, fans are bound to have high expectations from Officer. It will be worth watching whether the film lives up to these high expectations.

With Officer set to hit the screens, here is a look at the box office performances of Nagarjuna's last five films.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 Released last October, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 fared reasonably well at the ticket window. Shot on a budget of Rs 20 Crore, it collected around Rs 35 Crore at the box office and gave Nagarjuna's fans a reason to rejoice. A horror-comedy it was directed by Ohmkar and also had Samantha Akkineni in the lead. Om Namo Venkatesaya Directed by maverick film-maker K Raghavendra Rao, Om Namo Venkatesaya was shot against a budget of Rs 40 Crore and collected merely Rs 11 Crore at the box office. As such, it proved to be a commercial disaster. Besides Nagarjuna, Om Namo Venkatesaya also featured Anushka Shetty and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead. Oopiri A remake of the French comedy-drama The Intouchables, Oopiri was shot against a budget of Rs 45 Crore and managed to collect around Rs 177 Crore at the domestic box office. Featuring Nagarjuna in the role of physically-challenged rich guy, it is regarded as one of the finest films of director Vamsi Paidipally's career. Oopiri also had Karthi and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. Soggade Chinni Nayana Shot against a budget of Rs 30 Crore, the comedy-drama collected close to Rs 75 Crore and proved be a commercial success. Directed by newcomer Kalyan Krishna, Soggade Chinni Nayana featured Nagarjuna in a double role and clicked with family audiences. The film also had Ramya Krishnan and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead. Manam Regarded as one of Telugu cinema's finest family films, Manam did pretty well at the box office. Shot against a budget of around Rs 30 Crore, this Vikram Kumar directorial collected Rs 48 Crore at the domestic box office and received rave reviews from all corners. Manam was a special film for fans of Telugu cinema as it saw Nagarjuna share screen space with dad ANR and son Naga Chaitanya.