English
 »   »   »  With Officer Set To Release, Here's A Look At The BO Performances Of Nagarjuna's Last 5 Films

With Officer Set To Release, Here's A Look At The BO Performances Of Nagarjuna's Last 5 Films

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    Veteran actor Nagarjuna is one of the most popular names in Telugu cinema. Fondly referred to as 'King', the star enjoys a strong fan following because of his good looks and evergreen personality. In fact, many feel that he is still more popular than several young stars.

    At present, Nagarjuna is gearing up for the release of Officer which is slated to hit the screens tomorrow(June 1,2018). The film is a cop-drama and features him in the role of a ruthless cop. Directed by film-maker Ram Gopal Varma, it also features newcomer Myra Sareen and noted actor Sayyaji Shinde in key roles. RGV is going through a bad phase on the work front and Officer is a crucial release for him.

    In 1989, RGV and Nagarjuna had teamed up for Siva which was a trend-setter and is regarded as a classic. As such, fans are bound to have high expectations from Officer. It will be worth watching whether the film lives up to these high expectations.

    With Officer set to hit the screens, here is a look at the box office performances of Nagarjuna's last five films.

    Raju Gari Gadhi 2

    Released last October, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 fared reasonably well at the ticket window. Shot on a budget of Rs 20 Crore, it collected around Rs 35 Crore at the box office and gave Nagarjuna's fans a reason to rejoice. A horror-comedy it was directed by Ohmkar and also had Samantha Akkineni in the lead.

    Om Namo Venkatesaya

    Directed by maverick film-maker K Raghavendra Rao, Om Namo Venkatesaya was shot against a budget of Rs 40 Crore and collected merely Rs 11 Crore at the box office. As such, it proved to be a commercial disaster. Besides Nagarjuna, Om Namo Venkatesaya also featured Anushka Shetty and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead.

    Oopiri

    A remake of the French comedy-drama The Intouchables, Oopiri was shot against a budget of Rs 45 Crore and managed to collect around Rs 177 Crore at the domestic box office. Featuring Nagarjuna in the role of physically-challenged rich guy, it is regarded as one of the finest films of director Vamsi Paidipally's career. Oopiri also had Karthi and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.

    Soggade Chinni Nayana

    Shot against a budget of Rs 30 Crore, the comedy-drama collected close to Rs 75 Crore and proved be a commercial success. Directed by newcomer Kalyan Krishna, Soggade Chinni Nayana featured Nagarjuna in a double role and clicked with family audiences. The film also had Ramya Krishnan and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead.

    Manam

    Regarded as one of Telugu cinema's finest family films, Manam did pretty well at the box office. Shot against a budget of around Rs 30 Crore, this Vikram Kumar directorial collected Rs 48 Crore at the domestic box office and received rave reviews from all corners. Manam was a special film for fans of Telugu cinema as it saw Nagarjuna share screen space with dad ANR and son Naga Chaitanya.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue