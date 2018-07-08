 »   »   »  YSR Biopic: The Teaser Of Mammootty’s Yatra Is Terrific

The late Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy(YSR) was arguably one of the most powerful and charismatic leaders of his generation. The 'Mass Leader' was regarded as a demi-god by his supporters and never lost a direct election. Unfortunately for his supporters, the former Andhra CM lost his life in an accident and this left many in the political fraternity in a state of shock. Now, nearly nine years after his death, YSR is all set to be immortalised on the big screen.

Today, on his birth anniversary, the teaser of his biopic Yatra has been released. And, needless to say, it is quite good. The 55-second-long clip portrays YSR has a man of the masses and touches upon the iconic 'padyatra' which helped him become the choice of the conmmon man. The teaser is bound to make his supporters nostalgic and create a buzz in Tollywood.

Yatra is a Mahi Raghav directrial and features Mollywood star Mammootty in the lead. The film also features Jagapathy Babu and actress Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles. A while ago, it was rumoured that Tamil star Suriya would be playing YSR's son Jagan in the biopic while Nayanthara would be playing Mammootty's on-screen wife. Reacting to these rumours Mahi Raghav had denied approaching the stars in question.

"No! Those rumours are completely false. We haven't approached anybody else yet. So far, my sole focus till date was on getting the right actor for the lead role. Now that it's been finalised, I will work on the rest of the cast," he had told a leading daily.

Interestingly, Yatra is the second Tollywood film of Mammootty's career. In 1992, he had starred in the musical drama Swathi Kiranam and impressed the movie buffs. The film was directed by K Vishwanath and also featured Raadhika in the lead.

On a related note, this is a busy time for Mammootty. He currently has several films in his kitty. Most of the most prominent ones are Pernabu, Oru Kuttanadan Blog and Bilal.

So, did you like the teaser of Yatra? Is Mammootty the right choice for the film? Comments, please!