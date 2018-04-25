 »   »   » Zee Telugu's Apsara Awards To Be Aired On April 29th!

South India's biggest extravaganza, Apsara Awards 2018, is here to make your weekend a gratifying one, paying tribute to women achievers from all walks of life on its first-of-its-kind platform. The esteemed Apsara Awards 2018 was recently held at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, on 8th April 2018, that brought together some of the most exceptional women from across the nation.

The third edition of Apsara Award 2018's Pink Carpet saw some of Tollywood's dazzling stars, where Actor Kajal earned two prestigious awards, Heroine of the Year, and Heroine of the Decade. These outstanding women were rewarded for their achievements across categories, ranging from the Civil Services to Athletics and Young Achievers who have put their best feet forward, recognizing exceptional contribution of stars outside of the entertainment industry, for instance, Sunitha Krishnan, the Founder of Prajwala, received the award for 'Power Woman'; Malavath Poorna, the youngest girl to climb Mount Everest, received the award for 'Pride of Telangana'; and Jyothi Surekha, who was the 2017 Arjuna Award winner for Archery, received the award for 'Pride of Andhra'. Five award categories including Rising Star of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Sensational Star Award, Debut Heroine of the Year and Favourite Singer Award, were chosen by popular vote by the public via Facebook votes, SMS votes, and were determined based on the decision by a reputed Jury.

Apsara Awards 2018 stage witnessed some mind blowing performances from film and television personalities. Ritika Singh stormed the stage with her high on energy performance on latest Tollywood mass hits. Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, Eesha Rebba and Tanya Hope's scintillating performances on popular Telugu numbers cannot be missed. While popular belly dancer and actress Nora Fatehi showed some amazing moves, Miss Telangana 2017 Simran Choudhry performed a Bollywood - Kathak fusion and rocked the stage on 'Kala Chashma'.

Zee Kutumbam stars performed a special tribute on Sridevi's iconic songs like 'Aaku Chaatu Pilla Thadise' and 'Abbanee Thiyyani Debba'. A special award commemorating the actress in the name of 'Sridevi Award' has got initiated in this thrid edition of Apsara Awards and the award has been won by Tamannah Bhatia. Actress Shruti Hassan was also dedicated with a special performance by leading fiction artists from Zee family marking her 10 years in film industry.

Apsara Awards 21018 Winner's List:

DEBUT HEROINE OF THE YEAR - Kalyani Priyadarshan

BEST DUBBING ARTIST - Sowmya- Anushka's dubbing artist in Baahubali-2

Pride of Telangana - Malavath Purna- Youngest girl to climb Mt Everest

Pride of Andhra -Jyothi Surekha Vennam (Archery), won Arjuna Award last year (from Vijayawada)

GOLDEN LADY OF TV - Lakshmi Manchu

BEST FEMALE SINGER - Geetha Madhuri (Pakka Local)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Bhumika Chawla (MCA)

Iconic Actress of the decade - Shruti Haasan

TELUGU AMMAIYE AWARD -Eesha Rebba (Ami Tumi)

COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR -Jogini Shyamala (Ami Tumi)

SMALL SCREEN TO SILVER SCREEN -Meghana

CONTRIBUTION TO INDIAN CINEMA (MUSIC)/ FILMS - Tara master

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR -Taapsee

POWER WOMAN - Sunitha Krishnan

HEROINE OF THE DECADE - Kajal

BEST FIND OF THE YEAR - Shalini Pandey

Stylist of the Year - Archa Mehta (NRNM, Khaidi 150)

Performer of the Year - Nivetha Thomas

ENTERTAINER OF TV - Sreemukhi

Trendsetter of the Year - Mehreen

Sridevi Award - Tamannaah

EVERGREEN HEROINE AWARD - Roja

Popular Face of the Year - Lavanya Tripati

Most Influential Actress on Social Media - Shruti Haasan

Heroine of the Year- Kajal (NRNM)

Most popular face of TV - Haritha

The programme will be aired in Zee Telugu channel on April 29, 2018 from 4 PM onwards.