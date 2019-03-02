118 Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Decent Start For The Kayan Ram Starrer

Day 1 Collections

According a leading website, 118 opened on a good note, collecting a distributor share of Rs 1.40 crore at the AP/TS box office. The figures are better than expected given the fact that the film is a thriller and not a mass entertainer.

The Context

Naa Nuvve, a big disappointment for Kalyan Ram's fans, had collected a distributor share of Rs 60 lakh on the opening day. 118 has clearly fared better than the musical drama. However, it has not been able to reach the standards set by MLA which had raked in over Rs 2 crore on Day 1.

The WOM Is Positive

The general feeling is that 118 is a pretty decent that woks because of its captivating screenplay and stylish presentation. NKR too has received rave reviews for his sincere performance and given strong proof of his evolution as performer. As such, the WOM is positive and this should work wonders for the movie.

The Way Ahead

Noted distributor and producer Dil Raju had purchased the AP/TS rights of 118 for Rs 6 crore. As the WOM is positive, it should have no problems in staying strong over the weekend. If this happens, then the film should face no difficulties in reaching the beakeven point in four days flat which will be a major achievement.