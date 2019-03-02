Kalyan Ram Starrer 118 Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers To Download Within A Day Of Its Release

There's no denying the fact that 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for actor Kalyan Ram. His first release MLA opened to a decent response at the box office and received better reviews than expected. Unfortunately his second release Naa Nuvve proved to be a complete disaster and failed to impress critics. Later in the year, he suffered another major setback when his father and veteran actor Harikrishna died in a car crash.

With 2018 in the rear-view, the Nandamuri hero is back in the limelight owing to his latest release 118 which hit screens on March 1,2019 and opened to a good response at the box office.

Now, in an unfortunate development, the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download.

This is completely unacceptable and might affect its box office run

In the meanwhile, 118 has taken a good start at the box and impressed fans. Here are some of the top tweets about the film.

Vamsi Krishna @Raja_Vamsi @i_nivethathomas, @shalinipandeyyy, @NANDAMURIKALYAN saw #118Movie yesterday. a film worth watching. it was fearful at some places due to the BGM. thank you for doing a good film. Sandeep @Sandeep_Poral #118Movie was a great but i felt last 15mins like a #Inception movie apart from that total movie was interesting @NANDAMURIKALYAN did fabulous @i_nivethathomas your acting like a natural #Shalinipandey you killed with your performance #WaitingForJGMN @FanOfSSMBEver Very Impressive Movie #Consept Super, Way Of Narration IsVery #Thrilling, @i_nivethathomas Is Only Highlet Of Entire Movie, BGM Is Exilent, First Movie ke Ilaanti Scintific Dreames Base Ante #KVGuhan Dare Ki Hats Off, @NANDAMURIKALYAN Best Ofter #Patas Rahul Majji @rahulmajji_xo Finally @NANDAMURIKALYAN delivers what he promised...Stuck to the seat & deeply engaged into it. @i_nivethathomas was phenomenal as Aadhya. Kudos k.V.Guhan @smkoneru Shalini Pandey #118Movie Harish @harish975 @i_nivethathomas what an actress😘 be it #118Movie or #gentleman you are incredible😍 want to see in a full length female centric movie Sai @Satyasai24x7 A dream that have been distracted by An Alarm. If the bumps in 2nd half weren't added to the road of this Dream, the journey would have turned into a unforgettable Dream. Now it stood somewhere as an Okayish Dream which we rarely want to dream

Piracy is a heartless act and we hop that those in authority find a way to comatt the menace at the earliest