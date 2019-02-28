118 Pre-release Business: Kalyan Ram's Film Hits The Right Notes Even Before Hitting Screens

The year 2018 was one of mixed fortunes for Kalyan Ram. His first release MLA opened to a decent response at the box office and fared better than expected. The commercial entertainer saw him act opposite Kajal Aggarwal and this proved to be a big deal for the Nandamuri hero. He, however, could not recreate the magic with Naa Nuvve as the musical-drama sank without a trace and failed to impress fans. At present, Kalyan Ram is awaiting the release of 118 which will hit screens tomorrow (March 1, 2019).

The film has created a good deal of buzz amongst fans and this might help it post good numbers over the weekend. Now, here is some more good news for Kalyan Ram's die-hard fans.

According to the latest reports, 118 has done a pre-release business of nearly Rs 14 crore which is quite a decent figure considering the fact that Kalyan Ram is not an A-lister. Given the average pre-release revenue, 118 is a safe venture for all concerned and this might work in its favour in the long run.

118 is touted to be an action-thriller and features Shalini Pandey as the female lead. Jai Lava Kusa star Nivetha Thomas too is a part of the cast.

So, will 118 propel Kalyan Ram into the big league? Let us know in the space below.