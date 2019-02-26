118 Pre Release Event: Balakrishna, Jr NTR And Kalyan Ram Bond Big Time!

The Nandamuri stars were seen together bonding well at the pre-release event of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's 118. Baabai Balakrishna and Tammudu Tarak were the special guests of the event. Here's the excerpt of the evening:

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram

The fourth biggest star of the family was seen a bit emotional on the output of the movie and was in loss of words. He thanked Balayya and Tarak for gracing the occasion and kept his speech crisp and short. He thanked the technicians and star cast of the movie and winded up his speech storing more for the success meet.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Repeated Errors

Often we have seen Nata Simham slipping his tongue and making errors during his speeches. It happened last night as well when Balayya Babu mistook 118 as 189 and kept repeating the same during his speech. It was surprising to see no film or family member stepping up to correct the legendary actor and the latter too didn't seem to turn back to confirm himself. The third time he mentioned it wrong, fans went berserk which wasn't noticed by Balayya.

Balakrishna concluded his speech by complimenting and appreciating both Jr. NTR and Kalyan Ram for contributing to the art field and wished them to continue their fruitful journey.

Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao

Save the best for the last. Jr. NTR is the best when it comes to speeches on stage and Telugu diction. He opened up his speech with a thank you note and a minute's silence to the martyred soldiers, and certain legendary dignitaries of the Telugu cinema who passed away recently.

Tarak thanked his Babai for gracing the event and wishing his brother wholeheartedly. It was not just that, he had some special appreciation and words for the movie's female leads, Nivetha Thomas and Shalini Pandey while he remarked the movie to be the best of all flicks in Kalyan Ram's career. This was an appreciation directly poured on the movie's director, MS Guhan.

It has been his trademark gesture to urge his fans on the road safety aspect. He requested them to travel back safe as the loved souls would be waiting for them. He also stated that the rest of the speech would be reserved which gets unveiled during the success meet of the movie.

The theatrical trailer of the movie has garnered response from the audience for its interesting storyline and an intriguing cut. The trailer has clocked over 3.6M views with over 70K Likes.

118 has been directed by MS Guhan while the movie has been bankrolled by the PRO of Tarak and Kalyan Ram, Mahesh Koneru. The expected flick is all set to hit theatres on March 1.