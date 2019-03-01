English
    118 Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About The Kalyan Ram Starrer

    By Staff
    |

    Are you a fan of actor Kalyan Ram? If yes, then gear up to rejoice as we have some awesome news for you. The Nandamuri hero's latest film 118 is all set to hit screens today (March 1, 2019) and this has created a good amount of buzz in the industry.

    The movie, touted to be an action-thriller, features Kalyan Ram in a brand new avatar and this is its biggest USP. 118 features Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey and Nivetha Thomas as the female leads.

    118

    The film, directed by KV Guhan, has done a pre-release business of around Rs 14 crore and this makes it a low-risk affair for all concerned. The first shows of 118 are set to get underway and here is the Twitter review.

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 5:27 [IST]
